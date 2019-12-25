Bigg Boss 13: Sidharth Shukla and Rashami Desai's Dil Se Dil Tak co star comes out in support of the latter

Bigg Boss 13: Sidharth Shukla and Rashami Desai's Dil Se Dil Tak co star Vaishnavi Mahant has supported the actress for her allegations against Sid. She also revealed some dirty past secrets of Sidharth on their. Read on.

Sidharth Shukla and Rahasmi Desai are creating a storm on the internet after their big and ugly fight in Bigg Boss 13. Their fights have stooped so low that even host is disgusted of it. In the recent episodes, we saw and Sidharth Shukla throwing tea at each other and even digging out their past. This has lead to a divide on social media and also among the celebrities who know the TV stars. Now, Rashami Desai and Sidharth Shukla's Dil Se Dil Tak co-star Vaishnavi Macdonald has come out in the open to reveal some shocking truths about the two rivals.

Vaishnavi, who played Sidharth Shukla's on-screen mother has confirmed allegations made by Rashami the former’s behaviour . Yes, she has nodded to Rashami's accusations of calling Sidharth a bully in the BB 13 house. Recently, one Rashami's fan pages shared a video of the actress, where she is seen sharing her opinions on the two actors and also revealing some dirty secrets of Sidharth Shukla's behaviour and attitude. In the video, she spills the beans of Sid's behaviour on the sets of the show Dil Se Dil Tak and also how he behaved with his co-actors.

She said that Sidharth had a problem with one of the male co-actors and he even misbehaved with him. Sid was wrong here and he was to be blamed. The other boy was merely doing his work, and Sid intentionally used to poke him and hurl abuses at him during the shoot. He use to use foul language against him on the set, in the presence of everyone. Not only this, Sid would also unnecessarily take a dig at his mannerisms and acting. Interestingly, the boy in question isn't a newbie, but has worked in the industry before also. So, it was very unprofessional and unethical on Siddharth Shukla’s part to bully someone like this. Eventually, the boy refused to work with Siddharth.

Previously, Vaishnavi had also revealed that Rashami Desai had a soft-corner for Sidharth Shukla and had one-sided feelings for him. But, the latter never responded to her feelings, which left her hurt and disappointed. What are your thoughts on the same? Do you think Rashami and Sidharth will ever come to normal terms again? Who according to you is going overboard?

