Bigg Boss 13: Sidharth Shukla and Rashami Desai's THESE fights made headlines

As Bigg Boss 13 enters its final phase, here's a look at Sidharth Shukla and Rashami Desai's nasty fights in the house.

Bigg Boss 13 is slowly and steadily moving into its last leg, and we're only a few weeks away from the 'Grand Finale.' With so much drama, emotions and entertainment, this 'tedha' season have been of the most discussed ones. And a part of this credit goes to the Dil Se Dil Tak co-stars. Yes, you guessed it right! We're talking about Sidharth Shukla and 's equation in and outside the house has been a talking point ever since the show began. From fighting over tasks to discussing their past stories, the two have been seen sharing cold vibes on the show.

From verbal spats to abuses to dragging each other's families, the two have been at constant loggerheads with each other. The two have engaged in some massive altercations several times, leaving their fans shocked. However, that does not mean that they did not grab the opportunity to mend their relationship. The two often surprised the viewers by standing for each other many times. Things have gotten better after 's eviction, and 'SidRa' fans are currently enjoying their fun banter. Yes, their bitterness is turning into sweetness as there has been a new friendship budding between them, maybe putting an end to their enmity. But, the past cannot be forgotten and erased. So, as the show comes to an end, we bring to you the worst of worst fights that Sidharth Shukla and Rashami Desai got into, creating a massive storm on the internet.

Times when Sidharth and Rashami got into a battle on BB 13:

1) The 'Aukaat' battle

We've seen many Bigg Boss contestants asking each other, 'Teri aukaat kya hai? But, what happened between Sidharth and Rashami escalated further. All this started over normal kitchen and rationing duties. Shehnaaz Gill was seen arguing with Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Rashami Desai for using ingredients appropriately. She asked Rashami to use less flour while making parathas. Siddharth took Shehnaaz's side and asked her to make thinner rotis. Well, this so-called instruction did not go down well with Rashami, who snapped at him saying, 'They're parathas and not rotis'. The argument continued further and Sidharth hit back saying 'Aukaat mein reh.' Rashami also did not keep mum and yelled back at him asking him to not cross his limits. This aukaat battle was taken too far and both were seen bringing in this topic every now and then.

2) War of words over 'Milk and Tea'

Fights over food and rationing have been a common phenomenon in the Bigg Boss 13 house. One such brawl erupted when Sidharth Shukla was the captain of the house. Rashami got into a heated argument with Sidharth over milk and tea. She asked him to two packets of milk or use, but the actor outright refused to her request. She hit back saying that now she would not share tea with him.

Later, she plotted an evil plan with fellow contestants to boycott him as the captain because he did not live up to their expectations. Rashami along with other housemates held Sidharth responsible for the mismanagement in the ration.

3) Going ballistic over the 'Naukrani' remark

Sidharth is known to be a bad-mouthed person. Even host has several times reprimanded him for his choice of words. Sidharth again spoke out wrong words, when he called Rashami 'naukrani'. All this happened, when Rashami interfered in a Sidharth and Asim Riaz's fight. Her intervention between two males angered Sidharth and pointing fingers at Rashami, he asked Asim, 'Yeh aapki naukrani hai? Kaun hai yeh aapki? Yeh zabaan hai teri (Is she your mouthpiece)? Teri assistant hai.'

Asim asked him to mind his language and don't utter gibberish. Rashami's beau Arhaan Khan jumped in and questioned Sidharth over his upbringing. He asked Sidharth if he used such disrespectful words at home also. Rashami also got infuriated and lashed out at Sidharth. She said, 'Mere character pe jaa raha hai. Khud ka character dekha hai. Neech. Kaamchor. Sidharth Shukla kaayar (coward). Jitna tujhe lagta hai, naukrani, yeh teri soch batlati hai ladkiyon ke liye.' She doesn't stop her and goes ballistic saying, "Teri maa bhi naukrani jo khana pakati hai aur tu saala.'

4) The distasteful 'Aisi ladki' drama

This can be regarded as the ugliest and disgusting fights in the history of BB 13. It all started when Sidharth intervened in an argument between Rashami and Paras Chhabra. It triggered Rashami and she called him out tagging him as a 'Gunda'. This lead to both engaging in a verbal battle. Sidharth gave back saying, 'I don't talk with Aisi ladki.' Following which, several times he was seen teasing Rashami with the 'Aisi ladki' statement. He continued it for almost two days and made ugly expressions along. Sidharth also claimed that he has stopped inviting women 'like' Rashami at his residence.

It turned into a major battle during Weekend Ka Vaar, when Rashami asked Salman to tell Sidharth his stance on his 'aisi ladki' comment. In his defense, Sidharth clarified saying, he simply meant ‘Rashami Desai jaisi’. The actress did not buy in Sidharth's excuse and got agitated further. She angrily retorted ‘Aisi yaane kaisi?’ Salman also agreed with her and bashed Sidharth saying everybody knew what ‘aisi ladki’ meant and with his awful gestures, he only made it more evident.

5) From throwing tea to hurling abuses

Rashami and Sidharth had a major showdown on the 'aisi ladki' comment. Rashami kept on asking him the actual meaning of his statement, which he refused to clear. In a fit a rage, Rashami started hurling abuses at him. This angered Sidharth also as he said, 'Don't say something that will be costly for you only. But the drama was far from being over as later both went all out on each other and engaged in physical violence. Rashami threw a cup of tea at him, and he gave it back in return. Not only this, Arhaan Khan, who came to Rashami's rescue also had to bear the brunt of Sidharth's anger as Sid tore his shirt in anger.

Later, Rashami was seen accusing Sidharth of being a ‘drug addict’, adding that it is the reason behind his violent behavior and uncontrolled anger.

6) Allegations of 'creative changes' during DSDT

Another battle during the Weekend Ka Vaar that took place when a caller asked a question to Sidharth. The person questioned Sidharth about his constants fights with Rashami despite having already apologized to her during their show. Replying to which Sidharth claimed that he had apologized to her, she was merely in a dilemma. He also claimed that they've never fought or exchanged slurs. Further, he added that Rashami was the one who instigated him and he has never initiated fights inside the house.

This conversation was not taken sportingly by Rashami, who again chipped in revealing that Sidharth often made creative changes to her script of the show they worked upon together, favoring the other female lead. To which an angry Sidharth uttered, 'Should I tell you what all has happened and when things took place? Have you really forgotten it all?'

This wasn't it. He went on to allege that Rashami couldn't even remember her lines and she wants to talk about what all has happened on the sets of the show. 'Should I start spilling the beans too?' yelled Sidharth.

7) Revealing the Goa chase

Sidharth made some shocking revelations about his personal past equation with Rashami during a Weekend Ka Vaar episode. This happened after Salman tried to clear the 'aisi ladki' drama. Sidharth was left aghast when Rashami said that he should keep mum as she would reveal some dirty secrets on national TV. He shouted saying that Rashami keeps talking about past life and things that happened during their show. While everyone tried to calm him down, he yelled referring to Rashami, 'She was the one to follow me all the way to Goa! While Rashami did not react on it, her mother and friends have bashed Sidharth for demeaning her character.

