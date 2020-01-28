Bigg Boss 13: Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill patch up again; Asim Riaz, Rashami Desai aren't happy about it

Bigg Boss 13's cutest jodi Shehnaaz Gill and Sidharth Shukla aka SidNaaz is back again to showcase their beautiful bond. Here's how they sorted out their differences.

It's time for SidNaaz fans to dance in merriment as the duo has finally patched up again. Yes, after more than a week of being at loggerheads Shehnaz Gill and Sidharth Shukla have mend things between them. In last night's Bigg Boss 13 episode, the two were seen trying to have a heart-to-heart conversation with each other and sort out their issues. They confessed what they don't like about each other and would like to change. Shehnaaz opens up about being hurt with Sidharth's behaviour during the recent task, where he asked Arti to not fill her basket. Sidharth takes the onus and tries to explain Shehnaaz that Arti was from the opponent team that time. If he saved her (Shehnaaz), then he would put someone else from his team in danger and risk of nominations.

Sidharth goes on to tell that he knows she feels bad when he talks to people she doesn't share a good rapport with. However, he asks that she has never thought how he would feel when she gets friendly with people who have abused him and said mean things to him. Here, Shehnaaz tries to point out things that she has done for Sidharth. But, it doesn't go down well with him as he replies, 'Just because I don't voice out the things that I have done for you, it does not mean that there's nothing I've done for you.' However, Sidharth and Shehnaaz's patch-up isn't liked by Asim Riaz and as they seem unhappy. They even try to persuade Sana against Sid by saying that now Sidharth is trying to reconcile with her as Shefali Jariwala is evicted from the game and he needs someone in his team. But, Shehnaaz doesn't pay heed to their talks and says that she understands' everyone's game-plan clearly.

Shehnaaz and Sidharth share a sweet moment where the Pujabi tells him that she is possessive about him and does not like when others hug or kiss him. Not only this, she also asks him to show the same kind of possessiveness for her. Later, she changes her bed and goes back to her original bed partner, Sidharth. Just like always, they are seen sleeping in a cosy position with each other, as Shehnaaz keeps her hand on him and hugs him tigtly. Both look happy after the patch up. Later, Sidharth clears the air about the nomination task saying that he was confused and wanted to take two names that of her's and Arti Singh's. However, things messed up as he realised that he had to take only one name.

