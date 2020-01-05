Bigg Boss 13: Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill think Rashami Desai is 'Jealous' of their bond; Here's Why

In the latest episode, Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill say that they feel Rashami Desai is the biggest enemy of their bond in the Bigg Boss 13 house. Here's what happened.

In the latest episode of Bigg Boss 13, real-life couple Kajol and graced the show to promote their upcoming film, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior. They not only had a blast with host on the stage, but also entered in the controversial house to interact with the housemates and play some fun-loving games with them. Ajay and Kajol were present in the house to choose the 'Ideal couple of BB 13'. They chose four couples to compete in the race, namely Sidarth Shukla- Shehnaaz Gill, Paras Chhabra- Mahira Sharma, Asim Riaz- , and Vishal Aditya Singh- Madhurmia Tuli. The contenders had to pass through three tests to win the 'Bes couple' title.

In the second round that is the Compatibility test, Sidharth and Shehnaaz were asked two questions. The first one was, 'What does Sana hate the most?' To which both answered, 'When Sid is not talking to her.' People wowed their chemistry. But, it is the second question that left everyone startled. The second question was, 'Who among the housemates is the biggest enemy of your bond?' While Sid without any hesitation wrote his arch-rival Rashami Desai's name, to everyone's surprise, Shehnaaz also ended up writing the Dil Se Dil Tak actress's name. And this sent out shock-waves as everyone went, 'Oh My God!'. Rashami was seemingly upset with the answer, as she considers Sana a good friend. Well, it only makes sends out a message that Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill think Rashami Desai is 'jealous' of their bond. Not to forget, in a recent episode, Rashami and gang were also seen influencing Sana against Sid.

What are your thoughts on the same? Do you think Rashami is actually does not like SidNaaz's bond? If not, who do you is the biggest enemy of Sidharth and Shehnaaz's friendship in the house? Let is us know in the comment section below.

