Bigg Boss 13: Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill's fans support them by trending #ChartbusterSid & #SanaOnFire

Bigg Boss 13 is one of the popular shows. After a recent promo was shared by makers, fans of Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill showered them with love and started trends Charbuster Sid & Sana on Fire on Twitter.

Among the most popular shows currently is Bigg Boss 13. As tonight, weekend ka vaar with will be shown, fans of Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill are extremely excited. Recently, a promo featured former BB winner Vindu Dara Singh who entered the house for a task and met Sidharth, Shehnaaz, Asim Riaz, and others. Vindu praised Sidharth and Shehnaaz and advised Rashami to up her game. To show more support to Sidharth and Shehnaaz, their fans kicked off trends #ChartbusterSid & #SanaOnFire.

On twitter, several users tweeted in support of their favourite contestants Sidharth and Shehnaaz. Often lovingly referred to as #SidNaaz, fans of the two love their banter together and whenever they have a fight, it leaves twitterati disappointed. In another promo, fans of Shehnaaz saw her meet her favourite Gautam Gulati which left them completely elated. Shehnaaz is seen kissing and hugging Gautam as her dream of meeting him comes true. To show support, fans trended ‘Sana on Fire’ 4

On the other hand, Sidharth’s mom had gone inside the house to meet him after 4 months which left both of them emotional. Shukla’s mother met everyone and also spoke to his frenemy Rashami Desai. Seeing their favourite contestant emotional on the show, fans showered love on Sidharth via twitter and trended ‘Chartbuster Sid.’ Some Sidharth fans loved the entertainment that he has been providing by joking with Madhurima Tuli, while others liked the fact that he took care of Rashami when she was low.

Check out the tweets:

Sid u go on

Ur fans are ur support system and we are not gonna leave u till the end of the show@OfficialSidFC #ChartbusterSid — realsidfan (@Ashna09163457) January 18, 2020

Sirf twitter pr nhi!! Insta pr bhi bhot se log comments krtee h! #SanaOnFire @TheGautamGulati pic.twitter.com/UaVYbq1itc — ShehnaazGillFan (@ShehnaazGillF10) January 18, 2020

#SanaOnFire thanku @BeingSalmanKhan always there for her lots of love

Thanku #GautamGulati for bringing smile on her face.. — Sonali Tiwari (@SonaliT18071445) January 18, 2020

We love sana. She is pure hearted #sanaonfire .Is ghar mein sabgi flipper hai. Usko bus faltu mein badnaam kiya hai. Ab rashmi ko do din se ashi bna rae hai top 4 mein lane k liye. Khud tu kuj kiya ne usne pure season mein. — simar (@simar95244021) January 18, 2020

Happy for Shehnaaz because she was really demotivated last week but this WKV made her very happy.#SanaOnFire — Flipper Sahil (@Sahil9834) January 18, 2020

Over the 13th season of Bigg Boss, Sidharth and Shehnaaz are among the popular contestants and often their fans start trends like these on social media. Even there are fan wars between Sidharth and Asim Riaz’s fans. Amidst the competition between Sidharth and Shehnaaz and other contestants, it is the fans who are being entertained. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Credits :Twitter

