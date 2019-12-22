Bigg Boss 13: Sidharth Shukla and Vishal Aditya Singh get into a ugly verbal spat; Call each other nasty names

In last night's episode of Bigg Boss 13 Sidharth Shukla and Vishal Aditya Singh again got into a verbal spat and called ugly names to each other. Here's what happened.

Vishal Aditya Singh, who made a fantastic entry in the Bigg Boss 13 house as a wild card contestant, has been in the news for quite some time. Whether it is her on-off relationship with Madhuirma Tuli or arguments with Paras Chhbara and Mahira Sharma, he has been grabbing eyeballs with his antics. When Vishal entered the house, he stepped forward to join hands with Sidharth Shukla and his team, but only after a few weeks, the two split apart. Ever since then, the angry young men have been at loggerheads with each other and get into verbal spats constantly (sometimes even without any valid reason!)

The latest episode was no different, Vishal and Sidharth were again seen at loggerheads with each other. It all started with and Sidharth Shukla's fight., where Vishal as seen supporting Rashami. He asked her to calm down and let Sidharth speak gibberish and show is class. This did not go down well with Sidharth Shukla and he accused Vishal Aditya Singh of being a sidekick to Rashami Desai. Upon hearing this Vishal also got furious and gave back calling Sidharth a 'chachi'. The two continued to fight and tried their best to prove each other inferior. Later, Rashami jumped in Vishal's rescue and the whole house turned against Sidharth Shukla. Shukla was also seen mocking Madhurima Tuli and passing nasty comments on her equation with Vishal.

Now, it would be interesting to see how takes a class of all the housemates in today's Weekend Ka Vaar episode.What are your thoughts on this name-game and blame-game between Sidharth Shukla and Vishal Aditya Singh? Who do you think is going overboard? Let us know in the comment section below.

