Bigg Boss 13: Sidharth Shukla, Asim Riaz and Rashami Desai to fight for the ticket to finale in the mall task

The mall task will see the Elite Club members fight it out for the first ticket to finale of Bigg Boss 13. Here's what we know.

Bigg Boss 13 is just days away from the finale and while one of the most interesting part of the show has been going on right now with the press conference in the presence of the reporters, the next most exciting thing is about to happen soon and fans must be just as excited for sure. The finale is less than two weeks away and amidst the excitement of the finale approaching soon, we are about to have another revelation as it is now time for the next big step.

We saw how with the maximum number of votes from the media members, Rashami became the final member of the Elite Club along with Sidharth Shukla and Asim Riaz. And now, reports suggest that the mall task for the first ticket to finale this season is about to happen tomorrow in Mumbai and the one with maximum votes wins that. The mall tasks always have our attention and fans turn out in large numbers to support their favourites.

Meanwhile, the finale is just a couple of days away from now and equations continue to change even now with the fights that keep happening inside even now. Sidharth and Shehnaaz's fights have gained a lot of attention even after all these weeks.

