Bigg Boss 13: Sidharth Shukla, Asim Riaz, Rashami Desai's family members to enter the house?

Bigg Boss 13 will see the relatives of the contestants arrive in the house in the upcoming week.

Bigg Boss 13 has been witnessing some fun moments of late. brought in a breath of fresh air for the contestants by indulging in some really fun activity. She even took the winning side of the team on a ride in FilmCity. Now, in the upcoming week, the contestants will be joined by their family members for an episode. While ’s mother might join her in the house, Arti Singh’s brother Krushna might join. We are yet to know who will be coming for other contestants.

Meanwhile, in tonight's episode, we will see how Salman will be seen bashing Shehnaaz Gill about the entire being jealous of Mahira Sharma, and as they do a task, he seems to get mad at her, telling her how she must not act up with him and he does not want to see any of this drama. While he reprimands her for being this way in the house, she says she wants to leave the house and so he asks her to go right away. However, as Sidharth Shukla stands there, Salman is seen telling him that he must be careful of her because she is in love with him.

Salman will also be seen reacting to the whole clip that create a rage on social media. In the latest promo, Salman can be seen showing clips of their physical aggression, wherein he also show's SidNaaz slap moment and the viral video. Upon seeing this, Sidharth takes it lightly. Salman asks him, 'What do you think about this?' To which he replies, 'I feel like laughing.' Salman looses his cool and slams him saying, 'Not funny at all Shukla.'

Bigg Boss 13 has been extended by 5 weeks this time. The season has been received well by the audience.

