Bigg Boss 13: Sidharth Shukla asks Shehnaaz Gill bite Vikas Gupta during a task; WATCH

In today’s captaincy task, we will see Sidharth Shukla asking Shehnaaz Gill to bite Vikas Gupta.

Well, now that Sidharth Shukla is back to the house, we can only expect lot more drama and fights in the house because during tasks, Sidharth Shukla leaves no stone unturned to win the task. Now, in the latest promo released by the channel, we will see contestants turn into chuha-billi to become the captain of the house. As soon as the task is announced, Shehnaaz Gill has a breakdown as she is seen telling everyone that she wants to become the captain but Paras is adamant on making Mahira the captain.

Now when the game starts, Sidharth ask Shehnaaz to become 'billi' (cat) and that they will tie the bell on her name. Later, Sidharth also advises Shehnaaz to do whatever she wants and while she is trying to snatch the bell from Vikas Gupta, she seeks help and asks somebody to lift her and that is when Sidharth jokingly tells her to bite Vikas Gupta with her teeth.

Well, it will be interesting to see as to who becomes the next captain of the house. Also, in yesterday’s nominations task, Asim, Madhurima, Vishal Aditya Singh, Sidharth Shukla and Arti Singh get nominated for evictions. And post Bigg Boss announces the names of the nominated contestants, we see Vishal and Madhurima getting all cosy and roaming together in the house.

