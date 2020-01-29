Bigg Boss 13: Sidharth Shukla beats Shehnaaz Gill to become the last captain of Salman Khan's show?

Gossip mills are abuzz that Sidharth Shukla has defeated Shehnaaz Gill to become the last and finale captain of Bigg Boss 13.

January is about to get over and Bigg Boss 13 is entering its final phase. This season has been full of drama, emotions and uncontrollable fights, and its popularity aptly reflects on the TRP numbers. In the last week, the show bagged the 3rd spot on the TRP report. And to add in more masala, the makers recently introduced a new twist by allowing the family members of the housemates to enter the show for a short stay with them. Yes, in the first time of Bigg Boss history, it so happened that family members get to stay in the house.

With these entries, reports of them choosing the new captain of the house also started buzzing. However, since these connections are not contestants, they will not be able to vote, but will be there for support. Previous reports suggested that Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill got the maximum votes, they will become contenders for the captaincy task. While details of what the task will be haven't been revealed yet, latest reports suggest that the Dil Se Dil Tak actor will become the new captain of 's show. Yes, according to gossip mills, Sidharth will defeat Shehnaaz to become the last and finale captain of the season. Becoming the captain of this house at this crucial stage will bring in a lot of advantages and powers for the contestant.

Well, if this stands true Sidharth will become the captain for the second time this season. Previously, all the housemates in majority voted for Sidharth to be the captain. Let, see what happens this time. Do you want to see Sidharth as the last captain of BB 13? Let us know in the comment section below.

Credits :Instagram

