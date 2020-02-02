Bigg Boss 13: Sidharth Shukla calls Shehnaaz Gill a 'Flipper'; Latter hits back calling him a 'Loser'

Shehnaaz Gill and Sidharth Shukla again got into a tiff in last night's episode of Bigg Boss 13 and called each other names. Here's what happened.

We're only two weeks away from the Bigg Boss 13 finale, but looks like some Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill are not realising the fact. While fans love 'SidNaaz' together, the two have been engaging in constant fights off late. And yesterday again, the duo got at loggerheads with each other, creating a big scene in the house. Well, all this happened after task, where Sidharth Shukla and Asim Riaz had to sell some contestants to the family members based on their qualities. And during the task, Sidharth pointed out Shehnaaz's habit of flipping as a counter attack to prove that his member is better. He said, 'Shehnaaz keeps flipping sides, and defines her character.'

This did not go down well with Shehnaaz, who was seen creating a ruckus about Sidharth's statements. She told everyone not to call her a ‘flip character' and show her in the bad light. To which Sidharth began shouting saying that he will say what he wants. Both got into a heated argument and Shehnaaz accused Sidharth of pointing fingers at her character and demeaning her. At first Sidharth tried to explain that she is taking out a different meaning of his remark and unnecessarily creating a scene. But, Shehnaaz seemed in no mood to listen to him. Due to Shehnaaz's continues blabbering, Sidharth lost his cool and she wasn’t mentally stable or even loyal to anyone.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 13: Sidharth Shukla & Shehnaaz Gill’s mushy moments amidst task has got fans rooting for ‘Sid Naaz’



To which Shehnaaz retaliated saying that unlike her, no one is clear about their relationships in the house. She went on to say that everyone has flipped at one point in the house, just that I've accepted the fact. Shehnaaz seemed very hurt, and told Sidharth that she feels disgusted that he used his friend and accused her character for merely winning a task. She added that he is a big loser and she considers him weak for doing what he has done today.

This did not stop here. Sidharth called her ‘gadhi’ (dumb) and advised her to use her brains in the game, which she often shuts down. He even went onto tell that he does not trust her and thus keeps things to himself. Upon which, Shehnaaz told that she wants the person, who is close to her to voice out his opinion and speak his mind. Sidharth outright refused to do so and stopped talking to her.

Later, Vikas Gupta tried to explain Shehnaaz that she has misunderstood Sidharth and explained his stance. Shehnaaz confessed to Vikas that Sidharth's actions and remarks hurt her the most. She asked him to explain things to Sidharth and advise him to be on cordial terms with her. Later in the night, Shehnaaz went on Sidharth's room and tried to convince him. However, he refused to talk and asked her to maintain a distance after whatever happened between them.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 13: Prior to Salman Khan’s Weekend Ka Vaar, Asim Riaz’s fans show support & trend #AsimForTheWin’

Credits :Pinkvilla

Read More