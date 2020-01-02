Bigg Boss 13 PROMO: Sidharth Shukla calls Vishal Singh 'Chor'; Rashami touches Mahira's feet as they fight

Bigg Boss 13, which is one of the controversial TV shows, will witness a mega fight between Sidharth and Vishal. And later, Rashami Desai and Mahira too will indulge in a war of words.

Every day there is a new fight happening inside the Bigg Boss. Some get managed, however, some escalate quickly with name-calling and jibes. As the show gets nearer to the finale week, housemates' fights as expected is just increasing. And the new captaincy task is the testament to the fact as they all are trying to win it by bringing down each other in an ugly way. From Asim hurting Mahira to Sidharth and Vishal's ugly fight, the upcoming episode will showcase some high-voltage drama.

As per the new promo, Sidharth and Vishal indulge in a very intense fight with the former pushing Vishal hard. As they argued, Vishal called Sidharth as Paagal while Sidharth yelled him saying tu chor hai tu sirf chori kar sakta hai. During their race to the trunk, Asim accidentally hurt Mahira Sharma and on the other hand, Rashami fought with Mahira. Later, we saw Mahira getting into a fight with Rashami. She yelled how Rashami first needed Paras, then Arhaan and now she wants Asim by her side. Rashami, who seemed tired with fights and activity didn't yell Mahira, instead, she took a jibe by touching her feet and said how she cannot fight with her.

Speaking of the show, for the unversed, the reality series is getting the five-week extension with as the host of the show for an extended period as well. Recently, Rashami's beau was evicted from Bigg Boss 13. What are your views on the same? Let us know in the comment section below.

