Bigg Boss 13: Sidharth Shukla comforts Shehnaaz Gill as she fears getting evicted

Sidharth Shukla ensured to comfort Shehnaaz Gill after Salman Khan seemed to have scared her off ahead of the finale and well, it is definitely cute.

Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill aka SidNaaz is definitely the most loved pair from Bigg Boss 13 and while we might all be having a lot to say about the two given their constant fights and their equation in the house, it turns out that they both are there for each other after all and last night's episode happened to be one of them. The fear of eviction had everyone in tears of sorts including Arti Singh and Mahira Sharma until announced that evictions aren't happening but they are not safe.

And while speaking to Shehnaaz Gill, Salman got a little preachy and gave her some cool piece of advice, however, while that was for her good, it did instill in her the fear of being evicted next and so, while talking to Sidharth, she got a tad bit worried about it but Sidharth comforted her and told her that he knows that she is not going. Even the last time around, when Salman announced that Shehnaaz is leaving the house, Sidharth refused to believe that she is going, and similar emotions showed in the episode last night.

Well, fans keep falling in and out of love with SidNaaz's equation, however, it looks like their's is one that shall last even after Bigg Boss and it is going to turn out to be a super adorable love-hate relationship, one without beating herself up of course.

