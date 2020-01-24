Bigg Boss 13: Sidharth Shukla compares his attachment with Shehnaaz Gill to smoking; Says 'It's ruining me'

In last night's episode after a major tussle, Sidharth Sukla finally opened up about his feelings to Shehnaaz Gill. Here's what he said.

Bigg Boss 13 has to be tagged as the most controversial season of them all. From ugly fights to deep romance to some chatpati friendships, the 'tedha' season gave us all. While the show is nearing its end, one of the cutest jodi's Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill are not on good terms. While some called SidNaaz best friends, others felt they're in love, and the current equation between the two is leaving us confused even more. After Sidharth's loyalty comment on Shehnaaz, things have not been the same, but the Punjab Ki is still trying to find out what went wrong.

While Sidharth was initially ignoring Shehnaaz's demand of clarification, he finally decided to vent his heart out in front of her in last night's episode. Yes, Siidharth finally said what he feels and thinks about her in a monologue. He was heard saying that he is attached to Shehnaaz and this attachment is different from what he has with other people. He further added, 'The attachment I have with you is like cigarettes. It is ruining me, it will ruin me, but I cannot leave it.'

He went on to say that now he doesn't feel like taking a puff from this cigarette as it leads to problems. However, he ends up smoking. Sidharth ended the topic saying, Till the time we're here, we will not talk to each other. But, I'll ensure that you're not facing any issues because of it. It is the truth, accept it or leave it.'

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 13: Sidharth's mother, Shehnaaz's brother, Arti Singh's sister in law & others to stay in the house?

Upon hearing Sidharth's talks, Shehnaaz felt that he is saying all this considering the game ad the trophy. However, he denied her thinking complyteley, Later, Shehnaaz tells him that she knows he is possessive about the people he cares for. She also adds that she feels uneasy and breathless if she doesn't talk to him. To which Sidharth asks her to keep a note saying, 'I will never hate you but will never keep in touch also. We both are very different people.' But, Shehnaaz as usual is stubborn about what she feels for Sidharth.

With Sidharth's deep talk it feels like the Dil Se Dil Tak actor has also started developing feelings of Shehnaaz? What do you think about the same? Do you think Sidharth has fallen in love with Shehnaaz and is thus avoiding her? What will happen next? Let us know in the comment section below.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 13 Written Update January 23, 2020: Shehnaaz & Asim team up against Sidharth during captaincy task

Credits :Pinkvilla

Read More