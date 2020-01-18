Bigg Boss 13: Sidharth Shukla DEFENDS Paras as Mahira Sharma fights with him about interfering in her issues

In the last episode of Bigg Boss 13, Sidharth Shukla ended up defending Paras Chhabra after Mahira Sharma fought with him over interfering in her fights and making her feel that she is nothing without him.

Bigg Boss 13 is turning out to be interesting each day. In the last episode, we saw Paras Chhabra’s mother, Sidharth Shukla’s mom, ’s niece-nephew coming inside the house to meet him. While Paras’ mom warned him about kissing Mahira Sharma and getting close to her without naming Akanksha Puri, Mahira’s mom asked her to take stand herself without help of Chhabra. In last episode, we saw Mahira fighting with Paras about him interfering in her matters and making her feel that she is nothing without him.

While the conversation started when Paras was teasing Sidharth about Shehnaaz Gill, it went on to Mahira and Paras later. Shefali had mentioned that the house is too silent and Mahira mentioned she can go and start a fight. Post this, Paras commented on Mahira and said she should not start a fight as he would have to come in between and defend her. However, this irks Mahira who goes onto fight with Chhabra over it. Sidharth jumps in Paras’ defense and tells Mahira that she would be wrong to say that she hasn’t had support from Paras.

Sidharth also tells Mahira that Paras has done everything for her with good intention and that he has taken a stand for her with heart. However, Mahira’s behaviour also irks Paras and he refuses to talk to her about it again. Time and again, housemates have told Mahira that it appears that she is nothing without Paras and has no stand of her own. This has often led to huge fights between Mahira and other housemates including Rashami Desai. Now, after the family week, it will be interesting to see if there is any change in Mahira and Paras’ relationship. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

