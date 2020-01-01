Bigg Boss 13: Sidharth Shukla does a cosy dance with Jasmin Bhasin; Naagin 4 actress can't stop blushing

Sidharth Shukla showed off his romantic side as he got all mushy and cosy with Jasmin Bhasin during the Bigg Boss 13 New Year bash. Check it out.

Last night's Bigg Boss 13 episode was extremely different from all other ones. Ask why? Well, we rarely get to see all the housemates in a happy mood and not fighting with each other. But, as we bid adieu to 2019 yesterday and welcomed 2020, we got to see this rare sight in the BB 13 house. Everyone was in a party mood and we seen enjoying themselves to the fullest. From dancing to singing to even sharing laughs, the inmates took full advantage of the New Year celebrations in the house.

Well, to add spice to the party Bigg Boss also invited some celebrities from popular shows including Naagin 4, Vidya, Choti Sardarni, Shubharambh and Bepanah Pyar. And these special guests were none other than Pearl V Puri, Ishita Dutta, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Avinesh Rekhi, Namish Taneja, Meera Deosthale, Mahima Makwana, Akshit Sukhija, Vijayendra Kumeria and Jasmin Bhasin. But, all this was for a task and the housemates had to impress these guests to win it.

Well, one housemate who looked extremely elated was Sidharth Shukla on seeing his former co-star and bestfriend Jasmin Bhasin. As soon as she stepped in, he started cheering for her and chanting her name, ‘Bhasin, Bhasin’. Soon after, the music began and everyone broke out to show their dancing skills. While everyone was seen enjoying together, Sidharth and Jasmin were seen dancing together in a separately in a corner. Sidharth was in a complete party mood as he not only hummed the song, but also got cozy with the beautiful actress. Yes, the two were seen getting mushy with each other. And seeing Sid's romantic side, Jasmin was left quite impressed, she exclaimed saying that they're enjoying a party of their own.

As the clock struck 12, all the housemates rejoiced and welcomed the New Year 2020 with full enthusiasm. Later, Bigg Boss announced that Shehnaz Gill's team, which included Sidharth Shukla, Paras Chhabra, Shefali Jariwala and Mahira Sharma had won the task as maximum guests attended their party.

For the unversed, this is the second time Jasmin has entered the BB house and extended support toward Shukla. What are your thoughts on Jasmin and Sidharth's mushy romance? Let us know in the comment section below.

