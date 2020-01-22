Bigg Boss 13: Sidharth Shukla doubts about Shehnaaz Gill's loyalty; Says 'You can't be loyal to anyone'

Bigg Boss 13's cute jodi Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill have not been on good terms since a few days and looks like matters will only worsen in the coming days. Here's what happened last night between them.

Bigg Boss 13's most-loved jodi, Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill's friendship has the rocks. Yes, the two best friends have not been on good terms since quite a few days. And if you're thinking it is their cute nok-jhok that will be sorted soon, well it doesn't seem like that. Sidharth is adamant that he will not talk to Shehnaaz ever again. He was seen telling Shehnaaz that he doesn't want fake people like her in his life anymore. But, the Punjab Ki Katina Kaif also remained stubborn and said that she will keep nagging him until he talks to her again. And this is what happened in the latest episode.

While Sidharth was sitting in the garden area trying to be peaceful after his ugly fight with Asim Riaz, Shehnaaz noticed him and started irritating him again. She came near him and giggled saying that she know's he is angry and upset with her, but she cannot really control her laughter on seeing him like this. She puts in her best foot forward to influence Sidharth in talking to her, but the angry young man doesn't pay any heed. In a fit of anger, he asks her to go away and says that enough is enough now. However, Shehnaaz seems to have taken Sidharth's anger lightly as she jokingly asks if he is going to behave in the same manner for the left month in the house.

She keeps asking him about why is he annoyed with her, but Sidharth does not answer. Later she rests her head on Sid's shoulders, which annoys him further and he pushes her away to shift on the next sofa. He is heard saying, “I was not talking with you for all this time as time-pass. However, lately after noticing and meeting many people, 'I've understood many things. If you cannot be loyal to your parents, then you cannot be loyal to anyone else.' He leaves the area saying that he does not wish to keep in touch with such disloyal people.

Upon hearing such harsh words from him, Shehnaaz looks deeply hurt, and she follows him to the washroom area. She confronts him about the harsh comments that he made. To which Sidharth replies, 'Look Shehnaz, you and I have invested enough emotions and time in all this, but now I cannot do it anymore.' This angers Shehnaaz and she tells him to not talk about things he isn't completely aware of and leaves from there. She is later seen sobbing and shedding tears uncontrollably in the bedroom area.

Well, SidNaaz fans are sure going to be upset by all this. But, why do you think Sidharth is behaving in such a manner with Shehnaaz? Do you think he has understood Shehnaaz's game? What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below.

