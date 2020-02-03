Bigg Boss 13: Sidharth Shukla fans are all praises for him, trend #RightChoiceSid on Twitter

Bigg Boss 13 is sure at a crucial point right now and well, everyone has been rooting for their favourite contestants and Twitter is breaking with all the support for Sidharth Shukla as they have taken to trend him once again.

Sidharth Shukla fans are definitely supporting him with all their might, and trending him on Twitter seems to have become a thing now, not to forget, all the fan wars that keep erupting as well. And while it comes across as no surprise when we see the name Sidharth trending on Twitter, every day is a new day for the fans and so, here's another moment of them supporting and rooting for him. And every day, it does not seem to take a lot of time to trend him to the top.

Today, fans are trending #RightChoiceSid and seem to be all praises for him for all that he is and all that he has been doing inside the house. Apart from what has gone wrong between him and Shehnaaz Gill, there seem to be just good things that fans have to say and if we go by the Tweets, right from how he respects his mother to how he treats people and of course, the tasks and everything else inside the house, they seem to have all the nicest of things to say for him. Check out some of the Tweets right here:

The ideas of the ruling class are in every epoch the ruling ideas, i.e., the class which is the ruling material force of society, is at the same time its ruling intellectual force.#RealWinnerSid#RightChoiceSid pic.twitter.com/xIJUIMrKcH — Shailesh Nasare [ S.N.Artist ] (@nasare_shailesh) February 3, 2020

Only #SidHearts, Have seen and feel the pain which Sid has been gone through during his BB13 journey. A Journey of Real Fighter to become King and Winner#RightChoiceSid pic.twitter.com/GcKOWI9niY — ChartBusterSid(@Chartbuster_PK) February 3, 2020

Apart from his fans, a lot of ex-contestants have also been rooting for him and in fact, he also earned the Elite Club membership during the tasks that happened inside the house. Sidharth has been receiving a lot of love, and with the finale just a few days away from now, it looks like he has a top spot for him for sure.

