Bigg Boss 13: Sidharth Shukla fans LASH OUT at Asim Riaz for bringing the former's late father in a fight

Sidharth Shukla's fans on Twitter are extremely agitated after watching Bigg Boss 13's latest preview, wherein after Asim brought up Sidharth Shukla’s late father in a heated argument. Here's how they vented out their anger.
4778 reads Mumbai
Bigg Boss 13: Sidharth Shukla fans LASH OUT at Asim Riaz for bringing the former's late father in a fight
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

If there's one rivalry that will be remembered forever in the Bigg Boss 13, it sure going to be that of Asim Riaz and Sidharth Shukla. The two, who were once best friends, have now turned enemies, ugly enemies. While many have tried to settle their differences and help them reconcile again, efforts seemed to have failed as the duo have again got into a very ugly fight. Yes, while we were all waiting to see them extend a hand of friendship toward each other, looks like they're not interested in becoming friends again. 

In the latest promo, we get to see that situations between the two have only turned worse as the they have again entered into an ugly verbal war. Yes, in today's episode, Asim and Sidharth are again going to get at loggerheads and stoop to new lows. In the video, while Sidharth is seen teasing Asim by calling him a 'cry baby', Asim retaliates by saying, 'Tera Baap hoga cry baby.' Asims comments have raged Twitterati who claim that the Kashmiri model has purposely brought out Shukla's late father in the conversation. Shukla fans expressed their disgust and angst over Asim's comments and have slammed him from getting this low in the name of anger. Some fans also dragged Gauahar Khan and asked her if she will still support Asim? 

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 13 PREVIEW: Sidharth Shukla calls Asim Riaz a 'cry baby'; Latter targets Shukla's late father

Take a look at Sidharth Shukla's fans fury over Asim Riaz's insensitive comment: 

Do you think Asim Riaz went a little overboard this time? Will he apologize to Sidharth Shukla for his remarks? What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below. 

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 13: Gauahar Khan SLAMS Shefali Jariwala for ousting Asim Riaz; Says, 'Her actions are confusing'

Credits :Twitter

"Stay in sync with the latest and hottest" & "SUBSCRIBE TO PINKVILLA"

Add new comment

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement