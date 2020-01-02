Bigg Boss 13: Sidharth Shukla fans LASH OUT at Asim Riaz for bringing the former's late father in a fight

Sidharth Shukla's fans on Twitter are extremely agitated after watching Bigg Boss 13's latest preview, wherein after Asim brought up Sidharth Shukla’s late father in a heated argument. Here's how they vented out their anger.

If there's one rivalry that will be remembered forever in the Bigg Boss 13, it sure going to be that of Asim Riaz and Sidharth Shukla. The two, who were once best friends, have now turned enemies, ugly enemies. While many have tried to settle their differences and help them reconcile again, efforts seemed to have failed as the duo have again got into a very ugly fight. Yes, while we were all waiting to see them extend a hand of friendship toward each other, looks like they're not interested in becoming friends again.

In the latest promo, we get to see that situations between the two have only turned worse as the they have again entered into an ugly verbal war. Yes, in today's episode, Asim and Sidharth are again going to get at loggerheads and stoop to new lows. In the video, while Sidharth is seen teasing Asim by calling him a 'cry baby', Asim retaliates by saying, 'Tera Baap hoga cry baby.' Asims comments have raged Twitterati who claim that the Kashmiri model has purposely brought out Shukla's late father in the conversation. Shukla fans expressed their disgust and angst over Asim's comments and have slammed him from getting this low in the name of anger. Some fans also dragged Gauahar Khan and asked her if she will still support Asim?

Take a look at Sidharth Shukla's fans fury over Asim Riaz's insensitive comment:

Ask ur f@ther to give asiim good sanskar before he gets on other better things to do.

He must be ashmed of assim's remark on #SidharthShukla 's f@ther "Gaya vo (tera baap) Jaldi upar Gaya" I am sure he won't be able to face Sid in #BB13 if he comes on Family week. https://t.co/qKvhhYtRgB pic.twitter.com/rMtniB6lET — Dr. Jayesh Thaker (@JThakers) January 1, 2020

How sad , you guys have no clue what truth is, asim se bada loser koi nahin asim hasn't learnt a lesson from sk, rohit shetty, no one ,still the same.

Today abused sids dad , amd said good you dont have a father, anyone who says something like this cannot be anyone's role model — Deborah Thakker (@DeborahThakker) January 1, 2020

Abusing #SidharthaShukla father by knowing that he is no more it's so wired not acceptable Asim learn to respect n the words will remain forever loosing a father n abusing him knowing he is no more is very bad #SidharthShukla @TeamSidharthFC #AlwaysByYourSideSid #SidHearts — Sanisha A Tavares (@a_sanisha) January 1, 2020

Ab kese lega sympathy #chuzaAsim

Kutte 3 din se bhok hi rha he per pith piche tha .m. aaj gutter khol di kutte ne ...

Bar bar footage k liye apne malik k samne bohkta he..

Per #Umraojaan nach nach k mohle pe dhol Baja rhi he. . mera bhai-mera bhai jeetega — SidHeart Avi Tiwari (@mr_avi_2609) January 2, 2020

In tomorrow’s promo did @GAUAHAR_KHAN

listen Asim dragging # SidharthShukla father

yet again??!! Will there be a righteous tweet

by her or his brother?? Ofcourse not!! Coz

only Asims family deserves respect others

are all homeless!! #Asimloser @ColorsTV — Sidharth Shukla FC Bangladesh (@BdOfficialSidFC) January 1, 2020

I'm 100% sure #AsimRiaz didn't abuse chuklas father at all

Kaal dudh ka dudh aur pani ka pani ho jayega

Just relax@ColorsTV just using asim to get trp by showing his neg promo — LoveShot (@rituzha) January 1, 2020

Har episode me baap! Apne dum pe lado! Dum hai toh ! Kamzor jaate hain kisi ke father pe! And if anyone justifies saying sab gaali dete hain , toh ek doosre ko dete hain , baap pe jaana toh sirf ek hi insaan har episode mein kartein hainBas bhi karo I hope same applies to asim — Archana (@Archanapauskar) January 1, 2020

Asim has again dragged #SidharthShukla father while provoking him in today’s task, he abused Paras in yesterday’s episode too and his continued strategy with Rashmi to provoke and break Sid!! Clearly @GAUAHAR_KHAN @realumarriaz and all other supporters will skip all this?? Cheap! — pbear2 (@pbear27) January 2, 2020

"Tare baap ko bol"...whose father is no more...gauhar khan who is rit now...still supporting asim now...speak up n write wen ua favourite contestant is wrong n has alyz been...#AlwaysByYourSideSid — Thinley Dorji (@Thinley07451802) January 1, 2020

Disgusted to hear from shit mouthed #AsimRiaz abt @sidharth_shukla late father

Even after repeated warnings from @BeingSalmanKhan to not bring families in fights but afim did again

Why is only Sid blamed for everything? Hope salman take serious class on asim @ColorsTV@BiggBoss — Er Dhruvin Rathod (@dcrathod111) January 2, 2020

Asim Abused Sid's father and then saying "achha h jaldi chala gya" Insaan nhi janwar h ye Asim @ColorsTV @BiggBoss Iss baar to bachane ki koshish mt krna Sharam bchi ho toh.@BeingSalmanKhan Are saying these things which he said considered as BEING HUMAN?#SidharthShukla #BB13 https://t.co/iNlBtNEVly — NAIRITYA (@NairityaCali) January 1, 2020

Do you think Asim Riaz went a little overboard this time? Will he apologize to Sidharth Shukla for his remarks? What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below.

