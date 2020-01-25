Bigg Boss 13: Sidharth Shukla fans trend #FairAndHonestSid post speaking about Asim Riaz and Shehnaaz Gill

Bigg Boss 13 fans have taken to social media once again to support Sidharth Shukla as they trend #FairAndHonestSid.
3620 reads Mumbai
Bigg Boss 13: Sidharth Shukla fans trend #FairAndHonestSid post speaking about Asim Riaz and Shehnaaz GillBigg Boss 13: Sidharth Shukla fans trend #FairAndHonestSid post speaking about Asim Riaz and Shehnaaz Gill
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Bigg Boss 13 continues to make trends time and again and this time around, fans have taken to Twitter to support their favourite housemates. On one hand, there is Asim Riaz who has been winning over the fans and has garnered a huge fanbase, and on the other, there is Sidharth Shukla and his fans, who also manage to put up a fight on social media. Twitter has been divided in their opinion about the two and that in turn has lead to multiple trends follow.

And tonight, it is Asim Riaz fans trending #StopTargetingAsim while on the other, there are Sidharth fans who have been trending #FairAndHonestSid. Not only did Sidharth stood up for Arti Singh after listening to what they have been telling about her but he also did open up to Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma about how things changed post his fight with Asim and how Shehnaaz hurt him too, but he let go since she is a kid.

(ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 13: Fans trend #StopTargetingAsim post Sidharth Shukla, Paras Chhabra & others fighting with him)

Well, Sidharth Shukla has been gaining a lot of popularity and while different people have different things to say about the housemates, all the contestants have found support in the form of former Bigg Boss contestants, the millions of fans on social media, and of course friends and family. Who are you supporting?

Credits :Twitter

"Stay in sync with the latest and hottest" & "SUBSCRIBE TO PINKVILLA"

Add new comment

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement