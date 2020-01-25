Bigg Boss 13: Sidharth Shukla fans trend #FairAndHonestSid post speaking about Asim Riaz and Shehnaaz Gill

Bigg Boss 13 fans have taken to social media once again to support Sidharth Shukla as they trend #FairAndHonestSid.

Bigg Boss 13 continues to make trends time and again and this time around, fans have taken to Twitter to support their favourite housemates. On one hand, there is Asim Riaz who has been winning over the fans and has garnered a huge fanbase, and on the other, there is Sidharth Shukla and his fans, who also manage to put up a fight on social media. Twitter has been divided in their opinion about the two and that in turn has lead to multiple trends follow.

And tonight, it is Asim Riaz fans trending #StopTargetingAsim while on the other, there are Sidharth fans who have been trending #FairAndHonestSid. Not only did Sidharth stood up for Arti Singh after listening to what they have been telling about her but he also did open up to Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma about how things changed post his fight with Asim and how Shehnaaz hurt him too, but he let go since she is a kid.

@ArtiSingh005 stay strong. As I've said earlier too you're the most genuine person. I support Sid but youre the only contestant I've cried with twice. 1st when you told your story and 2nd today. Being a good human is better than winning anytime. #FairAndHonestSid #JusticeForArti — Saniya (@Saniya92899614) January 24, 2020

I am crying to see that..Really sorry man..If you forgive them, I will never forgive you...

He is crying #FairAndHonestSid pic.twitter.com/qEcY82ME00 — Shakib (@Shakib15529435) January 24, 2020

So Guyz let's show the power of sidhearts and move to b d no. 1 trend and....create history once again#FairAndHonestSid — Sd Shoaib (@SdShoaib13) January 24, 2020

Well, Sidharth Shukla has been gaining a lot of popularity and while different people have different things to say about the housemates, all the contestants have found support in the form of former Bigg Boss contestants, the millions of fans on social media, and of course friends and family. Who are you supporting?

Weekend ka vaar Preview pic.twitter.com/YkRUXVcJmC — Sneak Peek (@TheRealKhabri) January 24, 2020

