Bigg Boss 13: Sidharth Shukla fights with Arti & Shefali after they declare Paras’s team as winner of a task

In yesterday’s episode, we saw Sidharth Shukla engage in a war of words with Shefali Jariwala and Arti Singh after they declare Paras’s team as winner of a task

Bigg Boss 13 is shelling out some high-octane drama and entertainment in the house. From Sidharth Shukla- Shehnaaz Gill’s nok-jhok to Paras Chhabra-Mahira Sharma’s romance, Bigg Boss 13 is everything that one can ask for and more. In the previous week, no contestant got evicted from the show and this week, the entire house is nominated for eliminations. Now in the latest, we saw that the house was divided into two teams- Team Shehnaaz and Team Mahira, and in the task, the teams were asked to make a commercial for a brand.

Team Shahnaaz had Sidharth, Rashami and Asim, Team Mahira consisted of Paras, Vishal and Mahurima and the judges of the task were Arti Singh and Shefali Jariwala. While preparing for the task, Sidharth explains his script to his teammates and when Shehnaaz says that she isn’t convinced with the script, Sidharth gets angry and asks her to go in Paras' team. As an audience, Mahira’s team act was way more entertaining as opposite to Shehnaaz’s and at the end of both the performances, Arti and Shefali announce Mahira’s team as the winner.

Now knowing Sidharth Shukla, he gets upset that his team didn’t win and he, in turn, questions Arti and Shefali's judgment so much so that he even makes fun of them and their sensibilities. Soon, they get into a fight as Arti gets hurt with Sihdarth's statement that if you will stay quiet, you will look clever. As a result, Arti and Sid fight with each other and tell each other ‘bhaad mein jao’. On seeing Sidharth’s reaction after losing the task, Madhurima, Vishal and Paras say that Sidharth cannot accept defeat.

