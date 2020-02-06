Bigg Boss 13: Sidharth Shukla to find a prospective groom for Shehnaaz Gill on a reality show? Find Out

Gossip mills are abuzz that Sidharth Shukla will host the reality show to find a suitable groom for BFF Shehnaaz Gill. Read on to know more.

Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill have been touted as the cutest jodi of Bigg Boss 13. Their bond and chemistry has been making people crazy. Popularly known as 'SidNaaz', they are one of the most discussed couples of BB 13. While Shehnaaz has been seen telling Sidharth ample of times that she loves him, Sidharth seems to have a soft corner for her. From eating food together to sharing the same bed, the two have been sharing adorable moments in the house. However, they've made it clear that they have an attachment, but they're not romantically involved.

Shehnaaz who seems to be eagerly waiting for her groom, may find it soon. How you ask? Since quite a few days, news have been buzzing Shehnaaz will be seen on a reality show again after BB. And this time it will be to find her dream man. Yes, you read that right! Shehnaaz will have a Swayamvaar, where she will be in a hunt her prospective groom, which will be apparently titled ‘Shehnaaz Gill Ki Shaadi.’ While fans are already going gaga over this news, there's another surprise for all.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 13: From Love Jihad to SidNaaz fight, Salman Khan's show got mired in THESE ugly controversies

Now we hear that the reality show may be hosted by none other than Sidharth Shukla. Yes, there are high possibilities that Sidharth will help Shehnaaz find her prospective groom. Well, nothing has been finalized yet, but if this turns out true, it would be interesting to see if the Dil Se Dil Tak actor will be able to a find a suitable groom for the Punjabi singer-model.

What are your thoughts on the same? Do you want SidNaaz to maintain their bond even after BB 13? What do you think about Shehnaaz getting a Swayamvaar? Let us know in the comment section below.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 13: From Sidharth Shukla, Asim Riaz to Rashami Desai, Mahira Sharma; A look at the UGLIEST fights



Credits :Pinkvilla

Read More