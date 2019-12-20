Bigg Boss 13: Sidharth Shukla flirts with Shefali Bagga; Calls her beautiful; WATCH

In today’s episode, we will see Sidharth Shukla flirting with Shefali Bagga. Watch!

Sidharth Shukla is clearly one of the most loved contestants of the house and as much as fans love him, contestants locked inside the Bigg Boss house share a love-hate relationship with him. From Asim, to Vishal Aditya Singh and others, everyone always finds reasons to fight with, as Salman calls him, Shukla ji. Now in the latest promo released by the channel, we can see Siddharth Shukla ditching his angry-young-man mode and flirting with Shefali Bagga. That’s right!

In the said video, we see Sidharth Shukla showering complements on Bagga as he says that he likes her. Thereafter, when Bagga asks him as to why is he suddenly being so considerate for her, Shukla says that he isn’t liking that she is sitting alone, and so he is worried. When Shukla continuously stares at her, Bagga asks Shukla as to why is he staring at her and to which, Sidharth says that ‘khoobsurat cheez dekhkar meri aankh atak jaati hai.’ Well, we wonder as to why is Sidharth suddenly showing so much interest in Bagga? Is he just fooling around with her or is he really concerned?

In today’s episode, we will also see Sidharth Shukla and Rashami Desai having an argument wherein Rashami will lose her cool when Shukla will call her ‘naukrani.’ Also, in yesterday’s episode, we saw that Asim Riaz became the captain of the house, and to celebrate this feat, the housemates baked a cake and cut it.

