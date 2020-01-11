Bigg Boss 13: Sidharth Shukla gets emotional as he ADMITS he is fond of Shehnaaz Gill; READ ON

In yesterday’s episode, we saw Sidharth Shukla telling Shehnaaz Gill that he is extremely fond of her. READ ON!

The thirteenth season of Bigg Boss has a host of celebrities but for most of us, two people who have won hearts and stood out in the show are ‘Punjab Ki ’ aka Shehnaaz Gill and Sidharth Shukla. From their fights, nok-jhok to their sweet conversations, fans have coined a term for them and which often trends on social media and that being #Sidnaaz. Now, we have often seen Shehnaaz Gill or as Sid fondly, calls her ‘Sana’, run after Sidharth and take care of him but in the latest episode, all of #Sidnaaz fans were in for a treat when Sidharth got emotional and poured his heart out to Shehnaaz. That’s right!

In the latest episode, Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaz Gill are seen having a heart-to-heart conversation at night wherein we see Sidharth telling Shehnaz, while the latter is intently listening, that he is extremely fond of her and that he found her really cute when she was fighting with Paras. Furthermore, Sidharth tells Shehnaaz that when she was fighting with Paras and Mahira, he just wanted to run and hug her. Also, Sidharth says that he knows how it feels when you love someone but you are upset and want to fight with him as he has been in that situation and seeing her cute innocent face, he wanted to hug her.

Now knowing Shehnaaz, she asks Sidharth as to how he feels for her and Sidharth tells her they both like each other a lot and he is extremely fond of her but he also adds that seeing their emotions, this is a sad place to be in. Also, Sidharth says that he knows that Shehnaaz has a soft corner for Paras. Next day, we are shown that Shehnaz is upset with Sidharth and he is seen asking her the reason behind her anger but she refuses to tell her. right before Shehnaaz’s stand-up comedy act as part of the task, she tells Sidharth that she won’t perform and that is when Sidharth gives her a piece of his mind and convinced her to perform. In today’s episode, we will see Shehnaaz Gill perform and take a dig at Mahira Sharma. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for all the updates!

