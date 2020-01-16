Bigg Boss 13: Sidharth Shukla gets emotional as his mother enters the house; Asks him to remain cheerful

Bigg Boss 13 contestant Sidharth Shukla gets emotional after seeing his mother inside the BB house. Read further for more details about the same.

Bigg Boss 13 is almost on the verge of reaching its finale week much to the excitement of the audiences. The hosted show has become one of the most popular reality shows in current times which is soaring high with TRP rates. The latest episode of Bigg Boss 13 witnessed yet another interesting task conducted among the housemates wherein they are also given a chance to meet their family members in exchange for giving up the captaincy candidature.

In the latest promo of the upcoming episode, we see Sidharth Shukla’s mother, Shehnaaz Gill’s father, Mahira Sharma’s mother and Shefali’s husband Parag enter the house. Sidharth Shukla gets very emotional upon seeing his mother and hugs her. Thereafter, he takes her to meet who also gets emotional thereafter. Rashami ends up saying that both of them will take care of each other inside the house. After that, Sidharth’s mother asks him to be happy and remain cheerful.

(ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 13, January 15, 2020 Written Update: Vishal, Madhurima punished; Arti's brother Krushna meets her)

She further says that everyone inside the house remains happy when Sidharth also remains content. She hilariously asks him to wear full clothes which leaves Sidharth in splits. The promo video also shows Shehnaaz’s father asking her not to take forward her relationship with Sidharth. He further informs her that Paras Chhabra is her biggest enemy. Meanwhile, Mahira’s mother asks Paras not to kiss her daughter. In the latest episode of Bigg Boss 13, we saw that Arti’s brother Krushna Abhishek entered the house post which he lauded her for her stint inside the house. It will now be interesting to watch how the housemates will react or bring a change in themselves after the exit of their family members.

Credits :Pinkvilla

Read More