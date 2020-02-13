Bigg Boss 13: Sidharth Shukla gets emotional recalling his friendship with Asim Riaz on the show; WATCH

Sidharth Shukla was shown a video of his journey on Bigg Boss 13, he got teary eyed recalling his happy moments with Asim Riaz.

As Bigg Boss 13 is heading towards its grand finale, the heart beats are racing along with the speculations about the winner of the show going rife. The finale week of this popular reality show has come up with several special moments for both housemates and viewers. And now the upcoming episode is all set to leave the inmates teary eyed as all the finalists of the show will be shown a video clip of their journey on Bigg Boss 13.

In the recent promo, Sidharth Shukla was seen standing on a pedestal and with his video clip of his journey being played on a screen. The video featured his khatte-meethe moments with , along with his happy moments with his once BFF Asim Riaz. To recall, Asim and Sidharth’s friendship in the show was quite popular on the show and became one of the USP of the show. However, things took a nasty turn and they became arch rivals. While Sidharth recalled his friendship with Asim, the Dil Se Dil Tak actor was seen getting emotional and looked like he is missed his BFF.

To note, Sidharth’s journey on the show had several ups and downs including his fight with Rashami and Asim, growing friendship with Paras Chhabra and of course his mushy romance with Shehnaaz Gill. While the television actor has been criticized for his aggression, his strong game is often lauded by everyone. While speculations are rife about him winning Bigg Boss 13, we wonder if these rumours will turn out to be true this weekend.

