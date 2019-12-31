Bigg Boss 13: Sidharth Shukla gets into a fight with Rashami Desai and Arhaan Khan over their past once again

Bigg Boss 13 saw yet another fight brew between Rashami Desai, Arhaan Khan and Sidharth Shukla in last nigh's episode.

The Somvaar Ka Vaar yesterday turned out to be a major breakout episode with Devoleena Bhattacharjee visiting the housemates and bringing before them a reality check, especially best friend . Meanwhile, yesterday did not turn out to be a very good day for Rashami as not only did Devoleena question her about and asked her if she turned blind for having proposed him two days after the revelations, she also had a major breakdown.

Apart from Devoleena and Rashami's chat, what also had everyone's attention was the fight that took place between Rashami and Sidharth Shukla. The latter lost his cool on her for having spoken about their past on the show, and all of it eventually leads to further arguments. While Arhaan Khan gets into a fight with Sidharth too, Vishal Aditya Singh stops him from doing so and tells him to go be with Rashami instead. Meanwhile, Sidharth seems to be angry at Arti Singh for being a part of the conversation with Rashami, while both Shehnaaz Gill and Asim Riaz try to calm Sidharth and Rashami down.

Meanwhile, as Bigg Boss asks everyone to head to the Garden area, however, Sidharth seems to be so mad at Rashami, and with the entire situation, he refuses to go in the first place. Eventually, Shehnaaz asks him to come and pulls him along with her.

