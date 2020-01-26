Bigg Boss 13: Sidharth Shukla gets upset on his broken bond with Asim Riaz & Shehnaaz Gill; Fans show support

In last night's Bigg Boss 13 WKV episode, Sidharth Shukla was seen getting emotional about his broken friendship with Shehnaaz Gill and Asim Riaz. Now, the Dil Se Dil Tak actor's fans have come out in his support and started trending #OurPrideSid.

Sidharth Shukla has been one of the most discussed personalities on Bigg Boss 13. From his fights to his friendships to his emotions, everything becomes a highlight of the show. While many call him as the angry young man of BB 13, others have touted him as a loyal friend. Speaking of this, in last night's Weekend Ka Vaar episode, Sidharth was seen seemingly upset over his broken friendship with Shehnaaz Gill and Aism Riaz. All this happened after a caller questioned Shehnaaz's loyalty towards Shukla, for which she had no real answer. The caller was all praises for the Dil Se Dil Tak actor as he called him a loyal and trustworthy friend.

Later in a conversation with Paras Chhabra and Shefali Jariwala, Sidharth was seen expressing his disappointment over the betrayal that he has received from Shehnaaz and Aism for his true bond. He got a little emotional and said that he never excepted things to take such a drastic turn. Well, seeing Sidharth fight his battle on his own, his fans have come out in support to show their love and care for him. There's no doubt Sidharth's fandom is very loyal to the Balika Vadhu actor and have supported him in his thick and thin. Today is no different as they've again started a trend on Twitter, #OurPrideSid, to prove that their hearts are pumped with pride over his game. While some fans are bashing Shehnaaz for leaving Sidharth's side, others are praising Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma for backing him always.

Check out Sidharth's fans tweets:

Yesterday @sidharth_shukla proved 3 things; 1. He won 'Ganne Ka juice' task which shows that he is wiser. 2. In 'Lassi Task' everyone knows that he had won which shows his strength. 3. When Salman sir offered for 'one to one' Sid was ready to go, shows his guts.#OurPrideSid — Wings of Fly (@wingsoffly) January 26, 2020

I'm a Girl And I can say this proudly@sidharth_shukla Ladkiyo ki respect krna jaanta hai ... Aur respect kaise krwani hai ye bhi pta h usko... :)#OurPrideSid — (@Bluntmeethi) January 26, 2020

FakeNaaz pointing towards Paras, Mahira, Shefali n Aarti mujhay in say achi vibes nahi ati toh mein baat nahi karti Paras who she has confessed her love many times Mahira who supported her with all her heart when Sid was in SR Aarti N shef always stood by her!#OurPrideSid — ROSHNI #TeamSidharthShukla #SidHeart (@BeingR0shni) January 26, 2020

The good thing is that they understand each other alot with out expecting anything from each other #OurPrideSid #BBdivaMahira https://t.co/9y9toMtg6G — sidhart (@Monicaswares) January 26, 2020

#OurPrideSid

Seventeen weeks have been passed and there was not a single day or even a single incident where Sid has ever let us down.Every single time he made us proud of our choice to support this season.The love we have for him,he has earned it just by being genuine and real! — ROSHNI #TeamSidharthShukla #SidHeart (@BeingR0shni) January 26, 2020

Only 20 days Left guys , phir BB show khatam hoga, i am really gonna miss this show badly, aisa season bhot saalo baad aaya hai , aur aise log bhi

hame bhi aadat hogayi hai unki.. daily meh 10:30 hone ka wait karta hun , Just to see @sidharth_shukla and we love him.#OurPrideSid — MR Sandy Sidheart (@Realsandysingh) January 26, 2020

Paras telling Mahi he wants to go before she does.. That is attachment..not a psych0Naaz who says attachment hai parrr..her actions clearly dont match up to her so called attachment.. #OurPrideSid — Tenzing (@TenzingTenzing3) January 26, 2020

Paras has been a true friend of sid from the time he has known sid.. he might be wrong in certain stuffs he says but as a person he is nice and most importantly he has always been a good friend to mahira from day 1 and now sid !!! #ParasForTheFinale #OurPrideSid @sidharth_shukla — priyasha_24 (@24_priyasha) January 26, 2020

.@ColorsTV is showing Sid n Asem moments today

Yaariyan segment..many USUD which wasn’t shown in main episode Woh bhi Kya din the

Kahaan Pata tha Yeh backstabber niklega

SidSim is history #OurPrideSid #BB13 @ColorsTV #SidharthShukla @sidharth_shukla pic.twitter.com/7zVBNUV1zY — Dr.Nupur (@DrNupurrk) January 26, 2020

What are your thoughts on the same? Are you supporting Sidharth Shukla in his game? Do you think Asim Riaz and Shehnaaz Gill just used Sidharth for publicity? Let us know in the comment section below.

