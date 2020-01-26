Bigg Boss 13: Sidharth Shukla gets upset on his broken bond with Asim Riaz & Shehnaaz Gill; Fans show support

In last night's Bigg Boss 13 WKV episode, Sidharth Shukla was seen getting emotional about his broken friendship with Shehnaaz Gill and Asim Riaz. Now, the Dil Se Dil Tak actor's fans have come out in his support and started trending #OurPrideSid.
Sidharth Shukla has been one of the most discussed personalities on Bigg Boss 13. From his fights to his friendships to his emotions, everything becomes a highlight of the show. While many call him as the angry young man of BB 13, others have touted him as a loyal friend. Speaking of this, in last night's Weekend Ka Vaar episode, Sidharth was seen seemingly upset over his broken friendship with Shehnaaz Gill and Aism Riaz. All this happened after a caller questioned Shehnaaz's loyalty towards Shukla, for which she had no real answer. The caller was all praises for the Dil Se Dil Tak actor as he called him a loyal and trustworthy friend. 

Later in a conversation with Paras Chhabra and Shefali Jariwala, Sidharth was seen expressing his disappointment over the betrayal that he has received from Shehnaaz and Aism for his true bond. He got a little emotional and said that he never excepted things to take such a drastic turn. Well, seeing Sidharth fight his battle on his own, his fans have come out in support to show their love and care for him. There's no doubt Sidharth's fandom is very loyal to the Balika Vadhu actor and have supported him in his thick and thin. Today is no different as they've again started a trend on Twitter, #OurPrideSid, to prove that their hearts are pumped with pride over his game. While some fans are bashing Shehnaaz for leaving Sidharth's side, others are praising Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma for backing him always. 

Check out Sidharth's fans tweets: 

What are your thoughts on the same? Are you supporting Sidharth Shukla in his game? Do you think Asim Riaz and Shehnaaz Gill just used Sidharth for publicity? Let us know in the comment section below. 

