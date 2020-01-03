Bigg Boss 13: Sidharth Shukla, Mahira & Paras Chhabra target Madhurima Tuli; Accuse her of not using her brain

In the upcoming episode, we will see Sidharth Shukla, Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma stand up against Madhurima Tuli as they deny to support her for becoming the next captain of the house. Here's what happened.

Captaincy has always brought in new drama and masala in the Bigg Boss 13 house. This time it is going to be no different, as the bid for captaincy will see housemates turning their backs against each other. As we all know that time for Shehnaaz Gill's captainship is now going to be over and another captain needs to be chosen for the house. In the latest, Bigg Boss cancelled the luxury budget and captaincy task as the housemates were getting extremely aggressive with each other.

Now, in the latest promo released by the makers, we will see Bigg Boss announce that Madhurima Tuli, who was the sanchalak of the previous task can become the new captain only if all the other contestants vote for her in unison. However, looks like the path to captaincy is not going to be easy for Madhu as almost the entire house will be seen standing against her and denying to give their support to her for becoming the captain. In the video, we see that Sidharth Shukla is accusing Madhurima Tuli of not using her brain in any of the tasks and thus she doesn't want to support her as the next captain. He feels that a captain should be able to think for herself and should be smart to take decisions. And according to him Madhurima does not have this capacity. To which, Madhu replies that he wasn't even happy with her as a 'sanchalak'. Sid agrees to it and says that she was completely wrong then also.

Later Paras Chhabra also jumped in the conversation and started yelling at Madhu. He tells that she was not a good snachalak and did not complete her duties rightfully. Later, Mahira Sharma also voices out hero opinion and says "Aap pehle jaag jaiye, phir captain baniye." (First wake up from your sleep and dream of becoming the captain). All this while Shehnaaz Gill was seen smiling as she saw them fighting with Madhurima. Madhu left cornered and alone, but kept defending herself.

Who do you think will become the next captain of Bigg Boss 13? Do you think Madhurima Tuli deserves a chance? Let us know in the comment section below.

Credits :Instagram

