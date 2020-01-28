Bigg Boss 13: Sidharth Shukla or Shehnaaz Gill, who do you think will become the captain once again?

After two weeks that have gone by in the house without any captain, it looks like this week, we will finally see a new captain in the house.

Bigg Boss 13 has always been in the news for both right and wrong reasons, including the tasks that have been cancelled and the fights that have turned ugly. Something that has also had the audience at the edge of their seats is every single captaincy task, but this time, there will be another twist added to the task, one during this week, as friends and family of the housemates will be entering the house, and also with responsibility.

Reports about how the family and friends aka the connections entering the house choosing the captain have been doing the rounds, and while that is true, reports also have it that the connections cannot vote for the contestants they are here to support for, and so, while that has a clear implication, it also means that this task is about to get interesting. Now, additional reports have it that Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill will get the maximum votes, which means that either of them is most likely to become the captain of the house this week.

Well, as we know, entering the house this week will be the likes of Kashmera, Vikas Gupta, Himanshi Khurana, Devoleena Bhattacharjee, and also brothers of Vishal Aditya Singh, Mahira Sharma, as well as Shehnaaz Gill.

