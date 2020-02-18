Bigg Boss 13: Sidharth Shukla is overwhelmed as Laxmi Agarwal congratulates him after his win; Check it out

Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla thanks Laxmi Agarwal for her congratulatory note. Take a look!

Bigg Boss 13 was one of the most successful seasons of the reality show and after almost four months, the show has come to an end, and Sidharth Shukla has emerged as the winner. This season, a host of celebrities entered the house to interact with the contestants and promote their film and besides, , , Kartik Aaryan, Sara Ali Khan, Rohit Shetty to other B-town celebs, acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal also entered the house with and Vikrant Massey and when Laxmi had entered, we vividly remember that Sidharth Shukla had gotten emotional and hugged Laxmi.

Now post Sidharth Shukla’s win, Laxmi Agarwal took to Instagram to congratulate the actor and alongside their photo from the BB house, Laxmi wrote, “Congratulations for your victory Sidharth ji! I am happy for you, and you're a gem of a person :) @realsidharthshukla Congratulations..” Later, Sidharth Shukla thanked Laxmi for her message as he wrote, “This means so much. Thank you.’

As soon as Sidharth Shukla was declared the winner of the show, fans started trending #BoycottColors as they felt that the show was rigged and when Asim Riaz, who was the first runners-up of the show was asked about it, he had said that, “Kuch bhi aisa nahin hai. Fixed kuch bhi nahin hota... audience ke pyaar ki wajah se main yahaan tak pahuncha aur wo (Sidharth) bhi jeeta hai. So, fixed kuch nahi hai... it's just real..”

Check out Laxmi Agarwal's post here:

