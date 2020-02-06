Bigg Boss 13: Sidharth Shukla, Rashami & Asim use their immunity to save themselves from the next elimination

Sidharth Shukla, Rashami Desai, and Asim Riaz win the ticket to Bigg Boss 13 finale as they use their immunity to save themselves from the next elimination.

Bigg Boss 13 is in its second last week and the competition has become more fierce than ever! Vishal Singh, Shefali Jariwala and Madhurima Tuli are out of the race while Aarti Singh, , Sidharth Shukla, Asim Riaz, Paras Chabra, Mahira Sharma and Shehnaz Gill are still in the running to win Bigg Boss season 13. As seen in the promo video that surfaced on the internet a few hours ago, we find Bigg Boss delegating a new immunity task to the contestants to save themselves from the upcoming evictions.

As per the task, the contestants in the Bigg Boss 13 House are asked to stay inside a turtle shell and whoever stays for the longest wins the task. hence, winning the immunity as well. Paras Chhabra, Mahira Shamra, Arti Singh and Shehnaaz Gill were assigned the task as Sidharth Shukla, Asim Riaz and Rashami Desai already have immunity with them. The contestants began the task while Sidharth and Asim were to try and drive them out of the shell. Rashami was to supervise the task and she disqualifies Mahira and Paras for keeping their hands out of the shell.

An exasperated Paras leaves no stone unturned to drive Aarti and Shehnaz out of the shell. He throws talc powder on their face and eventually throws their shells in the air. Aarti, Shehnaz, Mahira and Paras are in the danger zone but as per the report by Telly Chakkar, Sidharth, Rashami, and Asim use their immunity and win the ticket to the grand finale, saving themselves from the upcoming evictions this weekend.

Credits :Telly Chakkar

