Bigg Boss 13: From Sidharth Shukla to Rashami Desai, 10 times when Salman Khan turned a mentor for the inmates

Here's a list of all the times when Bigg Boss 13 host Salman Khan turned a mentor and gave a piece of advice to the housemates.

'Practice makes a man perfect', this proverb has been immensely proven true by . How do you ask? Well, the actor has been hosting Bigg Boss for ten years, and with time, he has just become better in handling the situations both, outside as well as inside the house. It wouldn't be wrong to say that he has 'mastered the art' of hosting Bigg Boss in his style and swag. Not only this, he has also set a super high caliber for others to match.

Bigg Boss 13 has been a tough journey for Salman to host. Not only has it been the longest in history, but also the most controversial considering the numerous ugly fights. Though many times, he did warn of quitting the show, he stuck around with more grace and tactfulness. From anger to love to care, Salman has shown all shades of his personality in the 'tedha' season. Even though he is the host, he shares a different connection with the contestants and treats them like their extended family. Bigg Boss season 13, was no different in these matters. From schooling them on their worngs to appreciating them for their good and leading them to the right path as a guiding force, Salman has done it all. With BB 13 coming to an end, let us take a look at all the times when Salman became a supporter, mentor and guru for the inmates.

Times when Salman Khan turned mentor for housemates:

1. Sidharth Shukla and Asim Riaz

Sidharth and Asim's broken friendship left many heartbroken. Believe it or not, it did affect Salman also as he called them 'Ram-Laxman ki jodi once. Upon witnessing their ugly fights, the host-actor many times tried to mend things between them, but in vain. Whether it is bashing Sidharth for his uncontrolled aggression, or slamming Asim for provoking the opponent, Salman has guided the two always. He also confessed that he has tried all ways of love, anger, and insults, but nothing worked out in favour.

2. Shehnaaz Gill

Many have claimed that Shehnaaz is Salman's favourite contestant. Though the actor has never said it openly, he has never denied it either. While Salman has been a guiding force for the Punjabi model, he lost control when Shehnaaz started slapping and hurting herself after her fight with Sidharth Shukla. He bashed her to no limits, but when she apologized, he also made her understand things like a big brother would have and asked her not to repeat the actions. In a recent episode, Salman praised Shehnaaz saying that she is a talented girl and can well in life. Not only this, but he also warned her to not get into any trouble or mess, if she does not emerge as the winner of the show or gets evicted anytime.

3. and

Salman Khan made some shocking revelations about Arhaan Khan's personal life during a WKV. He revealed that Arhaan is married and also has a child. He said that he is bringing up this topic as he has known Rashami for a long time, and doesn't want to see her in any trouble. When Rashami broke down after this, he even stepped in the house to console a crying Rashami and warned Arhaan of not hurting her. Every time, Rashami needed some advice or help, Salman has been there for her. Whether it is about the house keys, or her game, Salman has mentored Rashami all through the show.

4. Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma

In one of the Weekend Ka Vaar episodes, Salman revealed about Paras' girlfriend and relationship outside the house. He did so to warn Mahira, and also said that their growing closeness is not looking good on-screen. While Paras was left aghast and also misbehaved with Salman, Mahira confessed that she is already aware of everything. Salman clarified saying that he cared for her and did not want her to be blindfolded, and thus thought it was important to bring out the topic.

5. Rashami Desai and Sidharth Shukla

Rashami and Shukla created a rage over social media with their ugly fight over 'Aisi ladki' comment. Things went out of hand when Rashami threw tea over Sidharth and in retaliation, the actor also repeated the action. It did not stop there, as Rashami spilled some personal secrets from their past to demean Sidharth. While Salman argued that the gendered implications of the phrase were being blown out of proportion by Desai, he also made her understand that she went wrong by bringing out personal topics. He advised her to keep personal life out, as it will tarnish both their reputations.

6. Arti Singh

Ever since BB 13 began, Arti was considered to be the weakest contestant, and many even nominated her the same reason. While initially, she broke down, after Salman's support, she stood up on her own and played the game independently. Salman became a big support for Arti after her panic attack. In one of the WKV episodes, Salman praised Arti saying that she is the only one playing the game rightly and with dignity.

7. Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana

Asim and Himanshi's love affair has been one of the most talked-about in this season. When Himanshi entered the house during the family week, Salman brought about the topic again. Firstly, he bashed Asim for constantly irritating Himanshi by expressing his feelings and also subtly questioned Himanshi for breaking her 9-year-old relation. However, after they both revealed having feelings for each other, Salman advised Asim to stick to his words, and not hurt or cheat on Himanshi ever.

8. Sidharth Shukla

Sidharth Shukla has been tagged as the angry young man of Bigg Boss 13. Well, rightly so, as he has absolutely no control of his tongue or hands. While Salman bashed him a couple of times over his uncontrolled fury, he gave up shouting soon enough. But, it doesn't mean he gave up on correcting him. In a quirky and funny take, Salman taught Sidharth a technique to have a hold on his anger. He told him to lie down whenever he feels angry, as a person cannot be irked in a sleeping position. While this left others in splits, Sidharth was seen using this tactic a couple of times. Not only this, but Salman also advised Sidharth to be careful of Shehnaaz and handle her properly, as she seemed to have developed feelings for him.

9. Asim Riaz

Before Asim and Himanshi confessed to each other, Himanshi was in a committed relationship with 'Chow', which Asim was very well aware of. However, Asim continued to express his feelings for her despite getting no response from her end. In a WKV episode, Salman tried to explain its repercussions to Asim and asked him to control his feelings. He said that he should respect her and let the feelings be. Not only this, multiple times, Salman has counseled Asim about his game. He also praised him saying, 'Everyone is fake over here, only you're looking like a He-Man'

10. Paras Chhabra

Paras and Shefali Jariwala's got into some nasty fights in the house. Things turned ugly when Paras accused Shefali of getting too close to Asim Riaz, despite being married. He indirectly pointed fingers on her character. Later, during the WKV episode, Salman first bashed Paras for passing derogatory comments for someone who he closely knows. Salman then went onto advise him to tame his tongue as he is a close-friend of Shefali's husband, and it will only mess up relations.

