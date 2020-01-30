Bigg Boss 13: From Sidharth Shukla to Rashami Desai, Asim Riaz, here's when Salman Khan got ANGRY on inmates

Here's a look at the times when host Salman Khan lost his cool on the housemates on Bigg Boss 13.

has been hosting Bigg Boss for 10 years, and, naturally, the actor has built a connection with the show and its contestants. All these years, we've seen the host in different moods and set-ups. From laughing to dancing to singing and sometimes even crying, Salman has shown all the sides of his character on this controversial reality show. However, in Bigg Boss 13, almost on all Weekend Ka Vaar episodes, we saw him in one mood, i.e. 'ANGRY'. Well, all thanks to the ugly fights and word for wars that made Salman lose his temper ample of times during the season. No one, absolutely none of the housemates, was spared of Salman's fury. As the show, enters its last leg, here's a look at all the times when we witnessed Salman's foul and sour side.

Times when Salman Khan got super ANGRY on BB 13:

1) When an angry Salman threatened to throw Siddharth and Asim out of the show

Tired of their constant fights, in one of the recent episodes, Salman Khan threatened to throw Siddharth Shukla and Asim Riaz out of the show. Salman bashed the two young men for repeatedly challenging each other to meet outside the BB house. He angrily stated, 'Do you know much are you guys spewing against each other?'

To fulfill their wish, Salman said, 'You guys have been constantly targetting each other to meet outside the house. Violence may not be allowed here inside, but it is outside. Today, I open the gate for you both. S, go outside, beat each other up with until you're satisfied and then return if in a good condition.'

'Put your money where your mouth is. Bigg Boss please open the gate for these two macho men,' Salman added.

While Asim remained seated, Siddharth got up and challenged Asim to follow him.

2) When a furious Salman asked Paras Chhabra to watch his tone

Salman has been seen bashing Paras several times on BB 13. But in the recent episodes, Salman completely lost his cool over him. All this happened when Salman spilled the beans about Paras' relationship with Akanksha Puri to Mahira Sharma. He told Mahira and Paras that their closeness in the house is being perceived as more than friendship by others. Taking a dig at Paras, he also reminded him of his conversation with Akanksha, where he mentioned that he will get romantically involved with Mahira for the game. All these allegations did not go down well with Paras who raised his voice and shouted, 'Sir yeh sab bekaar ki baatein mere liye mat kiya karo.' He also said that ask your creative team to not play such dirty games with me. Paras' back answering infuriated Salman who clarified that there are no such creatives as he thinks, but it is Akanksha who had herself called him up to convey this to him. However, Paras kept yelling, arguing and justifying himself. He also told that all these are false claims. Salman lost his cool and asked him not tone down while talking to him. Pointing fingers at Paras, Salman yelled, ‘Paras mujhse aise baat mat kar. Apna voice neeche rakh.’

3) When Salman shouted, 'Shehnaaz don't do this drama with me'

Shehnaaz Gill was touted to be Salman's favourite, until, in one of the WKV episodes, the host couldn't take his drama. Salman got irked by Shehnaaz's antics. All this happened because of the 'jealous tag'. When Salman told that since everyone calls her that she is jealous, simple/ Upon hearing this, the Punjab ki cried inconsolably and alleged that Salman had broken her trust and betrayed her. She kept crying and insisting that she doesn't want to be in the house anymore. For some time, Salman tried to calm her down, but later he burst out saying, 'Shehnaaz yeh drama mere saath mat karna.' He said that since he behaves respectfully with her, he expects the same in return. He also slammed her for the time she slapped and hurt herself. Shehnaaz constantly kept saying that she wants to leave, this angered Salman more and he asked the makers to open the main door for her and let her go.

4) When Rashami, Sidharth, and Asim came on Salman's radar

Salman showed his foul mood during the New Year. He looked seemingly upset with the happenings in the Bigg Boss house. He first scolded Asim Riaz for dragging Sidharth Shukla's late father during their fight and calling him a 'cry baby'. Salman asked Asim if he knew about Shukla's father, to which he replied that he has passed away. This infuriates Salman who called Asim 'bloody irritating' and asked him to stop looking like a nag. Not only this, Salman reprimanded and warned Shukla for losing his control and doing nasty things in a fit of rage. However, above all , who seems to be quite close to Salman, got the hardest blow. He asked the Uttran actress to leave the house for taunting and misbehaving with the cameraman. He told her that if she thinks that the makers are purposely trying to show her in a bad light, then she is free to quit the show. Salman also asked BB to open the door for Rashami.

5) When Salman said, 'He's 'not ready for this sh*t'

Salman burst out in a fit of anger when the 'aisi ladki' drama between Sidharth Shukla and Rashami Desai took place. During the WKV, Salman got tad upset with Rashami as the actress spilled tea on her arch-rival Sidharth and called him 'kachra'. , Rashami's beau also jumped in and Sidharth lost control. All the three got into an ugly spat where Rashami told Sidharth, 'teri ghar ki auratein hongi aisi'. To which, Sidharth replied that they're not bad like her. This wasn't it. Rashami vented out her anger using words like do kaudi ki aukat, nashedi and more. All this high-voltage drama left Salman utterly shocked. Sitting on a stool Salman watched them unfold their real personalities before him. After a point, Salman interfered and lashed out at Rashami calling her'disgusting and mad'. He advised her not to dig in the past and see what she is doing. Disgusted by the housemates' behaviour, Salman asked the makers to get a new host for the extension as he was not ready for this unbearable sh*t.

6) When Salman left the BB 13 stage in anger

BB 13 has been high on controversies, but this happened to be the first time when Salman Khan left the stage in anger. Yes, an infuriated Salman walking off the stage as contestants cower in fear. All this happened during a WKV episode when he was seen bashing a contestant that you might be doing things as a joke, but something has turned out to be serious. Not only did Salman take off his shirt in anger, but he also yelled on top of his lungs. The actor screamed in anger and said, 'Guess I want someone else to do this,' leaving the stage.

7) When an upset Salman aksed Asim Riaz to leave the house

This 'tedha' season has been one of the most violent ones, where physical aggression has been shown to know limits. In one of the episodes, Salman bashed Asim Riaz showing uncontrolled aggression and using hands while fighting. Slamming the Kashmiri model, Salman said that he has become arrogant since he has appreciated him. Later, Salman, he asked the contestants if Asim provokes Sidharth. To which, Paras Chhabra replies, 'Yes he does. He puts his hands in his pockets and uses body force to push Sidharth.'

Upon hearing this, Asim lost his calm and shouted, 'If I have ever done this, then I will walk out from the show right now.' This triggered Salman, who then said he might have to leave the house because it is true. Salman adds that he also has seen Asim instigating Sidharth and pushing him at first.

8) When Salman exposed Arhaan Khan before Rashami Desai

This was the biggest highlight of the show. During one WKV episode, Salman revealed some ugly truths about Arhaan Khan. The host vented out his anger on the wild card entry and give him an earful. He opened up about some hidden and ugly truths about Arhaan Khan that broke Rashami Desai's heart and left everyone in a fit of shock. Salman got extremely furious about Arhaan's behaviour and asked him to name the members of his family. The latter went on to name his immediate family including mom, dad, and others. But, Salman was not happy with his answer and angrily asked, 'Who else Arhaan?' While Arhaan kept mum, Salman told Rashami that since he has known her for a long time he is doing it for her good. Later, he gave a big shock as he revealed about Arhaan Khan's marriage and child. Yes, Salman exposed Arhaan in front of Rashami and she was taken aback.

