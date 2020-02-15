Bigg Boss 13: Sidharth Shukla & Rashami’s sensuous dance to Ranveer Deepika’s Ang Laga De cannot be missed

In the latest video, we see Sidharth Shukla and Rashami Desai groove to Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh’s romantic song- Aang Laga De.

Tonight, after almost four months, all of Bigg Boss lovers will finally get a winner of the thirteenth season of the show when host will declare the winner on stage. As we speak, Arti Singh, Paras Chhabra, Sidharth Shukla, , Asim Riaz and Shehnaaz Gill are the top 6 contestants of the show, and like every year, this year too, the finale of BB will witness performances by the gharwale.

While Asim and Himanshi Khurana will be seen performing a romantic dance at the finale, Mahira Sharma and Paras Chhabra will also shake a leg on Kartik Aaryan’s song- Dheeme Dheeme. But ladies and gentleman, hold your breath, because Sidharth Shukla will be seen doing a steamy dance number with not Shehnaaz Gill but arch rival Rashami Desai. That’s right! In the latest promo released by the channel, we can see Sidharth Shukla and Rashami Desai groove to and ’s Ang Laga De song from Ram Leela. In the said video, we can see Rashami and Sid twinning in white as they do a romantic dance but what is interesting is that in between their performance, we see Rashami and Sidharth relive their Bigg Boss moments wherein Rashami is seen throwing chai at Sidharth while the latter calls her ‘Aisi Ladki’ and as soon as the director says Action, the two again get to romancing each other.

Well, as the show witnesses its finale today, it will be interesting to see as to who will win the thirteenth season of the show. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for all the updates!

