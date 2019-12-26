Bigg Boss 13: Sidharth Shukla REACTS to allegations posed against him by Rashami Desai

In the recent episode, Sidharth Shukla is seen having a heart-to-heart talk with Jasim Bhasin about the accusations posed against him by Rashami Desai. Here's what she said.

Christmas is here, and the Bigg Boss 13 contestants received a special gift from Bigg Boss this year. The makers arranged a special part for the housemates, where they met their colleagues from the industry. Yes, TV actors including Naagin 4's Jasmin Bhasin, , Jay Bhanushali and others entered the controversial house in the latest episode to treat the housemates and give them special surprises. Jasim Bhasin, who is close to and Sidharth Shukla, as she worked with the duo in their show Dil Se Dil Tak, looked super excited to be on the show.

Taking the chance, Jasmin tried to explain Sidharth about his game and how he is being protrayed to the outside world. She also gave him a piece of her mind on his unacceptable 'aisi ladki' comment for Rashami. She said that though he didn't use abusive language, the term used was bad and is utterly unacceptable. Later, Sidharth is seeing having an intense conversation with Jasim over whatever happened in past week. He asks Jasmin that since she is now present here, he wishes to clear out the allegatuons that have been put against him by Rashami Desai. He said that Rashami feels that he used to steal lines from her during their show Dil Se Dil Tak and give it to Jasmin.

He also mentioned about being thrown out of the show twice. Upon hearing all this, Jasmin was seen denying all the allegations and said "Nahi nahi". She took Shukla's stand and advised all the housemates to refrain from digging in the past and spreading negativity. She said that everyone should be patient and handle the situations that come their way with calmness. They should not lose their dignity and mannerism in a fit of anger.

While leaving the house, Jasim gave Sidharth tight hug and bid a heartfelt adieu to all. Meanwhile Shefali Bagga tells Rashami that Sidharth was absolutely wrong, to which Rashami replies, 'He is a very negative man.' What are your thoughts on the same? Who do you think is wrong, Sidharth Shukla or Rashami Desai? Let us know in the comment section below.

