Bigg Boss 13: Sidharth Shukla REVEALS Rashami Desai followed him till Goa; Deets Inside

After Rashami Desai, Sidharth Shukla has spilled some beans of his past with the Dil Se Dil Tak actress. He has made some shocking revelations about their past in the Bigg Boss 13 house. Here's what he said.

Looks like Sidharth Shukla and have sworn to keep fighting and digging out their past in front of the whole world. Even after 's advice, the old rivals, don't seem to stop from bashing each other and revealing dirty secrets of their past. Just like all the other times, in the latest episode of Bigg Boss 13 Weekend Ka Vaar episode, also the two did not pay heed to host Salman's recommendations and spilled some secrets from their past. In the episode, we saw Sidharth Shukla making a shocking statement about Rashami Desai's stalking habit. He revealed that Rashami had followed and stalked him till Goa once in the past.

The ugly spat began as the two lost their calm in front host Salman Khan and entered into a war of words. It was Rashami who first started digging the past again. Sidharth lost his cool on Rashami for making a joke of their past on national TV and warned that if she doesn't stop doing it, then even he will start revealing dirty secrets of their past. He was heard saying, “bahar ki baat karti hai. Jis din main karne par aa gaya na toh acha nahi hoga. Peecha karte karte Goa tak pahunch gayi thi." (The day I start spilling beans of our past relationship, then it wouldn't be good for you. She has stalked me once till Goa.)

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 13: Vikas Gupta compliments Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill; Says 'Both are beautiful souls'

Well, we don't know how much of truth is involved in Sidharth's claim, but rumours of the Dil Se Dil Tak co-stars had been doing the rounds since a long time. But, considering the ugly fights that they indulge in inside the BB 13 house, we wonder what kind of a relationship they shared before. What are your thoughts on the same? Do you think Sidharth is saying the truth? Let us know in the comment section below.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 13: Shefali Bagga calls Sidharth Shukla 'BB ka gunda'; Asim Riaz advises him to tame his tongue



Credits :Pinkvilla

Read More