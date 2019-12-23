Bigg Boss 13: Sidharth Shukla REVEALS Rashami Desai used to spread false news when they were working together

Bigg Boss 13: In yesterday’s episode, Sidharth Shukla is heard telling Paras that Rashami Desai used to spread false news when they were working together

Bigg Boss 13 is coming out with some kick-ass episodes because one after the other, the show is dishing out episodes wherein the contestants are going all out and fighting with each other. Be it tasks, or no tasks, all of them just need a reason to jump onto each other and yell. In yesterday’s episode, we saw Sidharth Shukla and fight over Shukla calling her ‘naukrani’ and what happened next was unreal because the fight got so nasty that in a fit of anger, Rashami threw chai at Shukla and Shukla in return, threw his cup of tea at her and also tore Arhaan’s shirt.

Post that, on Weekend Ka Vaar, lashed out at both, Rashami Desai and Sidharth Shukla for digging into their past. Post the episode, we saw Sidharth Shukla and Paras Chhabra standing in the garden area, and Sidharth was heard Paras that when Rashami and him used to work together in Dil De Dil Tak, she used to spread false news about him in the media. In the video, Sidharth went on to say that you won’t believe what all she made media write about me. “Production people used to ask me when did such things happen, because they knew it was not me. I never made any statement or try to prove anything to anybody.”

Also, Sidharth Shukla was seen telling Paras and Mahira that earlier, Rashami used to sugar coat and talk to him, however, post Arhaan’s re-entry and Asim’s support for her, Rashami comes all out to fight. In today’s episode, we will see Rashami Desai and Arti Singh engage in a war of words when Rashami will blame Arti for not taking a stand when Shukla was demeaning her. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for all the updates!

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 13 Weekend Ka War, December 22, 2019

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 13: Sidharth Shukla and Vishal Aditya Singh get into a ugly verbal spat; Call each other nasty names

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 13: Arhaan Khan threatens to throw acid on Sidharth Shukla after his fight with Rashami Desai; WATCH

Credits :Pinkvilla

Read More