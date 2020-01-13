Bigg Boss 13: Sidharth Shukla reveals Shehnaaz Gill does not listen to her family and does what she pleases

Bigg Boss 13 saw Sidharth Shukla talk about Shehnaaz Gill and her family and he made some revelations about it. Read on.

Bigg Boss 13 has left us all talking about Shehnaaz Gill and Sidharth Shukla ever since entered the house yesterday and got talking about their relationship, warn Sidharth about Shehnaaz being in love with him and also giving a nice earful to Shehnaaz. However, things eventually got back to normal, when Shehnaaz decided to apologize to Salman for her behaviour and also hugged it out with Mahira Sharma in Salman's presence.

However, looks like things haven't really gotten back to normal after all since Shehnaaz has now decided to not talk to anyone in the house, not even Sidharth for that matter. What caught our attention during Sidharth and Shehnaaz's conversation is when Shehnaaz tells him how they must not talk to each other since she keeps getting hurt and also tells how her family will get hurt. While the same conversation, Sidharth reveals how she told him earlier that she does not care what her family thinks about her and that she does what she wants to.

Meanwhile, in yet another first, the show will get its first BB Elite Club member in the form of Asim Riaz when he will win it against Shehnaaz Gill. The decision for the same will be made by none other than . What happens through the task and how do the privileges follow will make for a good watch as the show progresses.

