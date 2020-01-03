Bigg Boss 13: Sidharth Shukla reveals things were smooth between him and Rashami Desai after a point

Sidharth Shukla spoke about his fight with Rashami Desai in yesterday's episode and well, he did have some revelations to make for sure. Find out.

Bigg Boss 13 brought together one of the most controversial co-stars together on Indian television's most controversial reality show, and Sidharth Shukla. Time and again, the two of them have witnessed multiple fights inside the house, and things went a little too far one time, when Rashami spill the tea on him, and later, so did he. Eventually, things escalated and gave them an earful for their beahviour.

Now, time and again, Rashami has been seen talking about her past with Sidharth and how things went by on their show, Dil Se Dil Tak. In last night's episode, Paras Chhabra and Sidharth were seen talking about things she said, and that is when he told them that things were actually smooth after a point of time, and they just cut it off because there was no point. Shefali Jariwala also told him about Rashami telling her about Sidharth abusing her, however, he said no such thing again.

This is probably the first time when Sidharth got talking about things that happened between the two, and he kind of put things right from his point of view. When Paras asked further questions, Sidharth went on to say how he does not care about what people who say things after hearing things from each other.

