Bigg Boss 13: Sidharth Shukla’s has an EPIC reaction after knowing Kamya Punjabi is supporting him; WATCH

Bigg Boss 13: In this UNSEEN video, Sidharth Shukla will be smiling when Vikas Gupta will inform him that Kamya Punjabi is fully supporting him

Now that Sidharth Shukla is back to the house post being admitted to the hospital, all of the avid lovers of Bigg Boss 13 are over the moon. because with Sidharth Shukla, they get to see the fun and entertaining side of Shehnaaz Gill because when Sid was not there in the house, Shehnaaz had gotten really upset and was seen having a lot of fights with the gharwale. Now, in the latest, we got our hands on a video wherein Vikas Gupta, who recently entered the house as a proxy of Devoleena, is informing Sidharth Shukla that Kamya is going all out to support Sid.

In the said video, we can see Vikas Gupta telling Sidharth Shukla that Kamya Punjabi loves him a lot and she is out there and supporting him, full-fledged. “Are you serious,” asked Sidharth. Also, Vikas added that before entering the house, Kamya told Vikas Gupta that you dare not fight with Sidharth Shukla. “Kamya buhut pasand karti hai aapko, aise ladti hai logo se,” said Vikas and to this, a surprised Sidharth said, “How cute yaar, I didn’t expect this from her….”

Now, in today’s episode, we will see contestants fighting for the captaincy task and as per reports, Asim Riaz will win the task and become the captain of the house. Also, in today’s episode, we will see Shehnaaz Gill making an attempt to talk to Sidharth Shukla, who is quite angry with her because for her, Paras is her first priority and Sidharth doesn’t like it. Also, Sidharth will be seen telling Gill that he is done with her now. Is this the end of their relationship? Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for all the updates!



ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 13: Twitterati want Sidharth Shukla to forgive Shehnaaz Gill and come together as #SidNaaz

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 13 PROMO: Arhaan fights with Vikas Gupta after his betrayal in task; Rashami says ‘It’s his choice’

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 13: Shweta Tiwari WANTS Rashami Desai, Sidharth Shukla and Vishal Aditya to win the show

Credits :Twitter

Read More