Bigg Boss 13: Sidharth Shukla’s mother pens heartfelt note; Appreciates his never before seen avatar on show

As Sidharth Shukla is inching close to becoming a finalist of Bigg Boss 13, his mother penned an overwhelming note for her son and appreciated his journey on the show.

If there’s one contestant on Bigg Boss 13 that has been constantly making headlines, it has to be Sidharth Shukla. Hate him for his aggressive behaviour or love him for his standing along in the game, but you just can’t ignore him. The actor has emerged as one of the strongest contestants on the popular reality show and is among the top contenders of the winner’s trophy. And while fans and celebrities and rooting for his win on Bigg Boss 13, Sidharth Shukla’s mother is beaming with proud to witness the Balika Vadhu actor’s immense popularity.

Overwhelmed with the love being showered on Sidharth, his mother penned a heartfelt open letter appreciating the actor’s journey on the popular reality show. She even thanked the makers for introducing a never seen avatar of Sidharth. The lady is elated with the fact that Sidharth was seen trying his hands on the household chores in the house and also learnt to be patient. In the open letter, Sidharth’s mother lauded his never give up spirit and recalled how the actor fought hard in the house despite being terribly ill displaying his immense inner strength.

Furthermore, Sidharth mother also appreciated her son for putting his friends before him and is proud of his journey on the show. While she can’t stop gushing over the adulation coming in Sidharth’s way, being a doting mother that she is, she also pinned hopes for the Dil Se Dil Tak actor grabbing the trophy.

Meanwhile, talking about Bigg Boss 13, the show is in its last leg and will be getting its winner this weekend. Apart from Sidharth, Paras Chhabra, Mahira Sharma, Shehnaaz Gill, Asim Riaz, Arti Singh and are fighting for the winner’s trophy on the show. Who do you think will win the show? Share your views in the comment section below.

Credits :Instagram

Read More