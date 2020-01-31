Bigg Boss 13: Sidharth Shukla’s old video of getting arrested by Mumbai Police is breaking the internet

As Sidharth Shukla is going strong with his game in Bigg Boss 13, an old video where he got arrested for rash driving is going viral on social media.

Think about one of the most popular and strongest contestants of Bigg Boss 13 and Sidharth Shukla will be the first one to pop in your mind. The television actor has come a long way on the show and he is often touted as the one man army of the popular reality show. However, his temperament issues often land him in serious trouble. And while Sidharth is busy playing his game on Bigg Boss 13, a throwback video of the Dil Se Dil Tak actor has gone viral on social media.

In the video, Sidharth was seen getting arrested by Mumbai Police. According to media reports, this video was shot in July 2018 when the Balika Vadhu star was arrested for rash driving in the city. Reportedly, Sidharth was caught driving at high speed following which he lost control over the vehicle and ended up ramming into three vehicles before hitting the divider. Although Sidharth didn’t suffer any injury, the people in the other three cars suffered injuries and were sent to the hospital. Later, a case was filed against the actor under section 279, 337 and 427 of the Indian Penal Code and was also fined a penalty of Rs. 5000.

Meanwhile, Sidharth Shukla is going strong with his game on the popular reality show and has got a new support system in the house. To note, Vikas Gupta has entered Bigg Boss 13 as Sidharth’s connection and is making sure to support him in becoming the new captain of the house.

