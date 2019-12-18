Bigg Boss 13: Sidharth Shukla & Shehnaaz DECODE Rashami Desai & Arhaan’s game & call their relationship ‘fake’

In an episode of Bigg Boss 13, Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill were seen trying to understand Rashami Desai and Arhaan Khan’s strategy. Both called their relationship a facade.

One of the most talked about shows in the country is Bigg Boss 13. With Sidharth Shukla’s return in the house, Shehnaaz Gill is back to being chirpy and happy in the house. In last night’s episode, we got to see Sidharth and Shehnaaz’s cute banter as well their talks about and ’s game plan. Shehnaaz and Sidharth were seen sitting in the garden area where they were discussing Rashami’s plan for the game and Bigg Boss house.

Shehnaaz was seen telling Sidharth that Rashami is diplomatic and also knows that no one in the house will support her except Arhaan. Shehnaaz can be seen saying that Rashami will not leave Arhaan as groups in the house are already made and no one will blindly follow her except Arhaan. Sidharth agrees to Shehnaaz and says that Rashami was like this before and now is trying to be something that she is not. Shehnaaz calls their bonding and helping out each other ‘fake’ and Sidharth agrees with it.

Shehnaaz says that Rashami says something else and does something else and it is hard to understand whose side she is on. Sidharth says that over the past few days Rashami has opted for a different route which is unlike her. As they go on discussing Rashami and Arhaan’s relationship, Sidharth and Shehnaaz call their bonding unreal. Also, in the episode, we saw Sidharth trying to link Shefali Bagga with Arhaan which irked Rashami. Even Shefali Bagga was seen telling Sidharth not to talk like this about her since she has a connection outside. Now, that Sid and Shehnaaz are back together, fans are expecting more drama in the house. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

