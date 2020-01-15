Bigg Boss 13: Sidharth Shukla, Shehnaaz Gill, Asim Riaz, Rashami Desai to become the top 4 finalists?

As Bigg Boss 13 is inching towards its grand finale, speculations have begun about the top finalists of this popular reality show.

Bigg Boss 13 is at its peak now and is heading towards its grand finale next month. The popular reality show has managed to keep the audience intrigued since the first day itself and continues to keep the audience glued with its mind-boggling twists. Meanwhile, ever contestant is trying to play their best game and are putting in efforts to win the show. Interestingly, some of the contestants have garnered a huge fan base during their stint on the show and their fan army are often seen getting involved in a social media fan war every now and then.

On the other hand, speculations have also begun about who all will be making it to the top finalists of Bigg Boss 13. While everyone is brimming with an opinion about the same, as per a recent buzz, the makers have apparently finalised the finalists of this reality show. Reportedly, Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill will make it top 4 finalists along with Asim Riaz and . Although there has been no official announcement about the same, the social media is abuzz about these four contestants making it to the grand finale.

Undoubtedly, the fans will be over the moon with this piece of news. However, the news also came with another surprise for the viewers as the makers have once again decided to extend the show by two weeks. According to media reports, Bigg Boss 13, which was extended by 15 days lately, has once again got an extension of two weeks. If the reports turned out to be true, the BB13 finale will take place by the end of February now. Are you excited about his extension? Share your views in the comment section below.

Credits :Instagram

