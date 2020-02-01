Bigg Boss 13: Sidharth Shukla & Shehnaaz Gill’s mushy moments amidst task has got fans rooting for ‘Sid Naaz’

As Bigg Boss 13 witnessed a fierce fight during the captaincy task, Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill’s adorable moments win the hearts.

The race for survival on Bigg Boss 13 is getting intense now as the popular reality show is inching towards its grand finale. And with the entry of the connections, the game has got fiercer. It was evident during the ongoing captaincy task wherein the contestants are leaving no stone unturned to make their partner the new captain of the house. However, amid this fanatical game, one can’t miss out the mushy moments between Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill who are loving called as SidNaaz by their fans.

In fact, the recent Bigg Boss 13 promo was all about their adorable chemistry and it was too cute to handle. In the video, Shehnaaz, who has been eliminated from the task, was seen passing witty comments on Sidharth about not missing her during the task. However, the Punjab’s was instantly beaming with happiness after Sidharth called her. Later, Shehnaaz requests Sidharth for a kiss during the task. While the Dil Se Dil Tak actor hesitates, he gives in to Shehnaaz’s obstinance and kisses her. Sidharth’s gesture leaves the Punjabi singer blushing.

Take a look at the promo:

To note, Sidharth and Shehnaaz’s growing proximity has been grabbing the eyeballs since the beginning of the show. In fact, the rumours state that they have been fallen in love as well. Despite going through several ups and downs on the show and even locking horns many times, looks like Sidharth and Shehnaaz are going strong with the relationship and the fans are loving it.

