Bigg Boss 13: Sidharth Shukla, Shehnaaz & others get emotional as they get home cooked food as Christmas gift

In today’s episode of Bigg Boss 13, we will see Sidharth Shukla, Paras and others get emotional as they receive home cooked food as Christmas gift.

Bigg Boss 13 is half way through as the contestants locked inside the house have been living in the house for almost 3 three months and there is still some time before the contestants will come out because the finale of the show will take place in February. Now last week, there were no evictions but for this week, , Sidharth Shukla, Asim, Vishal Aditya Singh, Madhurima and Shefali Jariwala are nominated and in today’s episode, we will see that as part of the Christmas gift, the gharwale will get a sweet surprise as they will receive lunch boxes from their home as Christmas gift, and the famous Mumbai’s dabbawalas will deliver them.

In the video, Paras Chhabra will be seen crying as he eats food from his house and hugs Arti Singh and will be seen telling everyone that this is the first time that Paras has cried in the house. Furthermore, Shefali Jariwala will be seen crying while eating he dabba and will be seen telling others that she known who has cooked the food for her. Also, on receiving her dabba, Shehnaaz Gill will be super excited and will call Sidharth to taste her mother’s cooked food. All in all, everyone will get emotional on receiving and relish the home-cooked food sent to them by their family members.

In today’s episode, we will see Shehnaaz Gill and Vishal Aditya Singh fighting for captaincy wherein they will have to convince the gharwale to destroy the pictures of their loved ones. It will be interesting to see who will become the captain of the house. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for all the updates!

