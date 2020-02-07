Bigg Boss 13: Sidharth Shukla & Shehnaaz’s cute banter as they discuss her kids name deserves your attention

Bigg Boss 13: Shehnaaz Gill and Sidharth Shukla discuss her kids name in the latest episode. Read on!

Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill have become everyone’s favorite in season thirteenth of Bigg Boss, and from their fights to their cute banter, there is a reason why #Sidnaaz is trending on social media. Just like other contestants in the house, Sidharth and Shehnaaz also fight with each other but within minutes, they patch up because we don’t know about Sid, but Shehnaz clearly cannot survive without talking to Shukla.

Now that the show is nearing its finale, looks like, Shehnaaz Gill has realized that once she gets out of the house, things are not going to be the same as Sidharth will get busy with his own life, and therefore, in yesterday’s episode, we saw Shehnaz Gill discussing about her future and how she has already thought of names for her kids. In the episode, while Shehnaaz and Sidharth are sitting in the garden area, she tells him that she wants to name her son something which reflects a warrior attitude and also that the name should be such that it directly touches your heart when you listen to it. When Sidharth asks her if she has a name in her mind, she tells him that she wants to name her son Zorawar. Knowing Sid, he immediately pokes fun at her and asks which of her boyfriends was named Zorawar.

And like always, Shehnaz gets angry and scolds Sidharth that why he is always interested in her boyfriends. Thereafter, Shehnaaz tells him that she is talking about her son here and that is when Sidharth suggests that she should name her son Khanjar (knife). Not just this, later, Sid and Shehnaaz enact how will they talk over the phone once they are out of the house. In yesterday’s episode, Paras Chhabra, Mahira Sharma, Shehnaaz Gill and Arti Singh got nominated for eliminations and since Rashami, Asim and Sid are members of the elite club, therefore, they used their power to save themselves from eviction. It will be interesting to see as to who gets evicted from the house. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for all the updates!

