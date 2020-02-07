Bigg Boss 13: Sidharth Shukla supports Paras Chhabra over Arti Singh; Asim Riaz calls him 'dhokebaaz'

Asim Riaz and Sidharth Shukla will again be seen at loggerheads because of Arti Singh and Paras Chhabra. Here's what will happen in tonight's episode of Bigg Boss 13.

With the Bigg Boss 13 finale coming closer, the bar of competitiveness is just getting higher. In last night's episode we saw that three contestants including Asim Riaz, Sidharth Shukla and are safe as they are Elite Club members. But the other four contestants namely Paras Chhabra, Mahira Sharma, Shehnaaz Gill and Arti Singh are still in the danger zone. The four are nominated and are at a risk of eviction. However, Bigg Boss will give them another chance to get saved from the nominations. But it will be with a twist as their luck will be in the safe contestants hand.

In the preview video shared by the makers, we see that the three Elite Club members fight it out during the task where they have to save the unsafe contestants who have been locked in a cage. Surprisingly, they talk it out and decide who they will be fighting for. Asim supports Arti, Rashami backs Shehnaaz and Sidharth chooses to save Paras. Asim questions Sidharth's choice asking him to support Arti as she has been with him since the beginning. However, Sidharth stays adamant that he wants to save Paras.

Later, when the buzzer buzzes, Asim and Sidharth run towards the cage to free their chosen one. And while doing so, then again get into a tiff and start pushing each other. They engage into a war of words pointing fingers at each other for getting physically aggressive. While Sidharth lets Paras free, the latter gets emotional. Sidharth's move do not go down well with Asim, who yells at him and tries to provoke Arti against Sidharth.

Asim questions Sidharth's loyalty for his friendship with Arti Singh and says, 'You betray everyone and that is why you don't have real friends.' Arti seems upset with all that is happening. However, Shehnaaz interferes and gets mad at Asim. She tells Arti, He is purposely trying to create a rift between you and SIdharth. He is saving you because he thinks you're weak.'

Well it would be interesting to see what happens next and how equations change with the finale being right around the corner. Do you think Sidharth did the right thing by saving Paras? What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below.

