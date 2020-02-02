Bigg Boss 13: Sidharth Shukla takes a dig at Vishal and Madhurima Tuli's relationship; Singh calls him 'Gadha'

Vishal Aditya Singh and Sidharth Shukla again got into an ugly verbal spat as Hina Khan gave the BB 13 housemates a task. Here's what happened.

In tonight's Bigg Boss 13 Weekend Ka Vaar, Sidharth Shukla and Vishal Aditya Singh will again get at loggerheads. All this will happen as will enter the house to play an interesting game with the housemates. Hina asks the connections of the contestants to pick a person who they think is the 'Joker' of the house. That is, to choose a housemate who they think make a fool of themselves. Shefali Jariwala instantly replies with Vishal Aditya Singh's name. She clarifies that whatever has happened between Vishal and Madhruima Tuli is the reason for this tag. In their on-off relationship and ugly fights, Vishal has made a fool of himself completely.

When Vishals' brother was asked for his opinion, he said for him, Shehnaaz Gill is the 'joker' of BB 13. Giving reasons for his statement, Kunal says that Shehnaaz's equation with Sidharth Shukla has become a joke. She gets hurt everyday and they both fight. But within moments, they patch-up also. This certainly is not less than a joke. However, Kunal's statements did not go down well with Sidharth, who went on to take a jibe at Vishal and Madhurima's relationship. Pointing out the 'frying pan' incident he said at least we're better. Vishal then tried to explain his stance with Madhu, but Sidharth was in no mood to listen. He said, 'This isn't the way to show love.' And the two entered into an ugly verbal spat.

They got into a heated argument pointing fingers at eat other, wherein Vishal tells Sidharth that he is not interested in talking to him. He adds that you maybe a logical person for others in the house, but for me, 'You're a Gadha.' Sidharth doesn't react and laughs it off.

It would be interesting to see how this spat comes to an end, as the two have been fighting since the past several days. Also, Shehnaaz's reaction on being called joker is awaited. Who do you think among them is on the wrong side, Sidharth or Vishal? Who according to you is the Joker of BB 13? Let us know in the comment section below.

